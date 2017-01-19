Vibodh takes up issues of Rajouri, Poonch with CM

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 18: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) senior leader and MLC Vibodh Gupta today called on Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and discussed various important issues related to overall development of twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch.

While informing the Chief Minister about the unemployment problem in Rajouri and Poonch, Gupta demanded 20 per cent job reservation for various vacancies at Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU) at Rajouri.

The key issues raised before CM by MLC Vibodh Gupta included implementation of Tehsil status to Doongi, special tourism development projects for Law Wali Bowali, Dani Dhar Fort, Mankote Park, Chingus Fort and Veerbudshewar Mandhir, establishment of special grid station using the new transmission line from Punjab to Kashmir via Rajouri at Rajouri vis-à-vis allocation of Rs 400 crore for this new grid station, 5 per cent reservation to the Pahari community of State, Rs 30 lakh for completion of auditorium of Pahari Hostel at Rajouri, regularisation of 118 teachers appointed under ReT pattern in 2005, proper hostel building for Pahari students at Jammu, release of teachers list of remaining 156 candidates of Rajouri district selected in 2012, additional allocation of Rs 50 lakh to complete the existing sports stadium at Rajouri, indoor stadium at Rajouri, directions for repair and widening of Rajouri-Thanamandi and Thanamandi-Bufliaz roads, construction of a multi-storey parking facility at the custodian land occupied by PDD office near Bus Stand Rajouri, a proper project to address the serious issue of sewerage and drains of Rajouri city, status of Rajouri Municipal Committee may kindly be upgraded to Municipal Council, sanctioning of already prepared special variety of walnut project by Horticulture Department at Shahpur, Doongi and Manjakote, high tech Tourist Reception Centre at Rajouri and gandola project from holy shrine of Shadhra Sharief to DKG.

Chief Minister gave patient hearing to all the proposals raised by MLC Vibodh and informed that many projects are in pipeline and other projects will also be considered on priority.

