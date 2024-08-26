Action Please

Poor condition of Streets in Old city Jullaka Mohalla

It’s to bring into the kind notice of concerned authorities especially Commissioner Municipality Committee Jammu about the dilapidated and poor condition of streets in the heart of the old city, so called ‘The Smart City’, now a days.

The condition of these streets in W No. 2 particularly in Jullaka Mohalla known as Old City is so miserable and unhygienic that there is urgent need of replacement of old and broken tiles. Besides, pot holes at different points endanger the life of the public and need to be repaired.

As a result, people of the area, motorists, and pedestrians have been put to a lot of inconvenience.

We, therefore, request the authorities concerned to take notice of the issue and resolve the matter.

Ashok Nanda

Jullaka Mohalla, W No. 02, Old City Jammu

Parking problems in Jammu

Recently UT Government took stock of Parking Slots in Jammu and Srinagar.It is a welcome step as it is duty of a Government to add to the facilities of the public, particularly in so called Smart Cities. But when such facilities don’t cater the needs of public, a big question mark is raised on the efficiency of the administration. A few days ago, a person on way to Amritser to meet an exigency wanted to park his scooty in JDA Parking Bus Stand Jammu and board a bus on onward journey. As he reached parking 5.30 in the morning, he was astonished to learn that the Parking was not in use due to an issue. He was denied the facility and asked to avail the facility at Shalimar. The result was that he was forced to suffer and his journey delayed.

One shoul not forget the fanfare with which the facility was inaugrated as a symbol of Smart City Project. The visitor was also surprised to see hundreds of vehicles parked in the facility and the billion dollar question is who is facilitating it and who gets the booty. The concerned shall come clean on the issue.

S M Pandit

Jammu

Traffic jam at Kamla Palace road

This is to bring into the notice of Municipal Corporation Jammu and SSP Traffic, Jammu that Akhnoor Highway Talab Tillo road connecting Kamla Palace was widened few years ago by removing illegal encroachments.

Now these encroachment has resurfaced once again on this road causing massive traffic jams. Some private tutorials, Gyms, and commercial complexes are functioning here without parking space in their premises. The people visiting these building therefore park their vehicles on both sides of this road leaving little space for vehicles to pass on without any problem. The brunt of this problem is mainly borne by the school going children, employees and patients. At times they remain stuck in these jams. One can see frequent brawls between motorists and residents, here.

It is suggested that the authorities direct the owners of these establishments to have their own parking space or shut their business here. We urge the Traffic Department and JMC authorities to look into the matter.

Residents of

Vasant Vihar

Repair Deeli to Marble Market road

I once again reiterate my request to the concerned authorities to pay kind attention towards dilapidated and damaged link road from Deeli to Marble market via Chahal Artesia banquet hall. Being the shortest link road to connect with marble market main road/railway station, this route via this link road is adopted by majority of the commuters.

It is observed that the most damaged part stretches from Deeli near OHT/ tubewell to Railway Crossing where a number of large and deep pits and potholes have developed .The regular commuters plying on this road are suffering for the last over one year.It is worthwhile to mention here that this road got damaged mainly due to the continuous flow of waste water from tubewell. A public water point without tap keeps on flowing round the clock.The concerned authorities are therefore requested to ensure and stop/divert the waste water prior to the repair work of the said road.

In light of the above facts, I once again appeal to the concerned authorities to take necessary steps to repair the said road at the earliest possible.

Ghar Singh

Channi Himmat, Jammu

Withdraw pensioners verification order

J&K Government has orderd the physical verification of the pensioners with their concerned treasuries. It is good and it should be done to weedout the ghost pensioners. This order has some riders which is giving trouble to the family pensioners. One such rider is that they have to write the date of appointment of their deceased pensioners. It may be mentioned here that three decades before the pension payment authorities were manual and there was no mention of date of appointment of the pensioner. There is date of birth and date of retirement only. Now how it is possible that if a person has retired in 1980 and after his death his spouse is drawing the family pension and now she is being asked to produce the date of appointment. It is a hard fact that neither she knows it nor it is recorded anywhere in the PPO and even in the pension records of the family pensioner. Does it mean that her pension authorization was irregular and now is being denied the pension on that pretext. I have hundreds of such cases where the family pensioners are above 85 years age and are drawing the family pension from last 20 years and now are being denied for such a useless information.

Virji Bhat

Jammu

Nardhani beset with civic amenities

Our area, known as Nardani located behind Trikuta College Bantalab is beset with rumerous civic problems. The first and foremost problem faced by the residents is the absence of a proper drainage system in the colony. One can very well imagine the problems one can encounter in such a colony. Besides, there is acute shortage of drinking water.

People of the area are not supplied potable water, as a result, we have to purchase it from private tankers, and which is beyond the reach of common man here.

Then there is problem of poor connectivity. The Colony has been deprived of black-topped roads. This causes many hardship to people in reaching to their destinations. Patients and children are the worst hit. Therefore, it is pleaded to the authorities to redress these issues at the earliest.

Sunny Gupta

Bajwa Nardhani, behind Trikuta College, Bantalab