OBITUARIES

Cremation

With profound grief, immeasurable sorrow, and heavy hearts,we regret to inform the sad demise of Smt. Raj Dulari Koul Sahib Wife of Late Shri Rattan Lal Koul Sahib Original Resident of Kharyar, Srinagar who left for her heavenly abode on 20th August 2026.

"You were the heart of our family, the warmth of our home, and a blessing in our lives. Your memories will be treasured, your blessings cherished, and your presence deeply missed."

Advertisement

Your love, kindness, and gentle presence touched the lives of all who knew you. Though you have left us, your memories will remain forever in our hearts and continue to guide us through the years to come.

Cremation: 21st August 2026 Channi Himmat Cremation Ground, Jammu at 4 pm.

Sahib's, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu

Contact: 9419188893 | 9622369865 | 9419239963

Cremation

With profound grief we regret to inform sad demise of Smt. Mohini Sharma W/o Sh. Madhu Sudan Sharma.

Cremation shall be performed on 21.8.2026 at 1:00PM at Shastri Nagar Cremation ground.

Grief Stricken:

Husband

Sh. Madhu Sudan Sharma

Brother & Bhabhi

Sh. Vaishano Dutt Sadotra & Smt. Kanta Sharma

Smt.Nirmal Sharma- Bhabhi

Daughter and Son-in- law

Smt. Sonia & Sh. Parmod Khajuria

Shiva Khajuria- Grandson

Cremation

With profound grief and sorrow we inform the sad demise of Smt. Nirmala Devi Parihar W/o Late Raghunath Parihar R/o 226-F Old Janipur Opp Power House, Jammu.

Cremation at Jogi Gate Jammu at 1.30 pm on 21st Day of August 2026.

Grief Stricken

Kuldip Singh Parihar- Son

Sandeep Singh Parihar- Son

Randeep Singh Parihar- Son

Saroj Balla Rana- Daughter

Pawan Balla Anthal- Daughter

Anshu Katal- Daughter

Smt. Shashikala Parihar- Daughter-in-Law

Smt. Radha Rani Parihar- Daughter-in-Law

Sh. Rajinder Singh- Son-in-Law

Sh. Sanjay Katal- Son-in-Law

Grandsons & Grand Daughters: Abhisheik Singh Parihar, Anwesha Singh, Avinash Singh Parihar, Varsha Parihar, Akash Deep Parihar

Mohini Rathore- Sister-in-Law

Grandson: Avneesh Parihar & Abhishek Parihar

Mob.: 7006188456, 9906158954, 9149560373

FIFTH DAY

With profound grief & Sorrow, we regret to inform the sad demise of our beloved smt.Bimla Devi W/o Lt.Sh Chaman lal gupta who peacefully departed for her heavenly abode on 17th August 2026.

The 5th day will be performed on 21st August 2026 from 11am to 12am noon at Jagat Resorts, Shakti Nagar Jammu.

GRIEF STRICKEN

Brothers & Sisters-in-Law

Late Sh.Mohan Lal Jandial & Smt. Leela Rani

Late Sh.Yash Pal Gupta & Late Smt. Shamo Devi

Sh.Om Jeet gupta & smt Darshana gupta

Late sh.Ramlal gupta & smt Babli gupta

M/S Mohan lal Ravi Kumar Exchange road jammu.

Yash pal Arvind kumar Shakti nagar jammu.

Om jeet gupta & Son's Shiv nagar jammu.

Ram lal Nishu kumar Shakti nagar Jammu.

Mob. 9906048184, 9419110203, 9419137336, 7889668181

MAASVAAR AND VAHARVAAR

(1st Death Anniversary)

One year has passed since you left for your heavenly abode. Your blessings are always with us, and you will remain always in our hearts and minds.

Maasvaar and Vaharvaar of Late Sh Triloki Nath Belowo (Papa Jee) of Zainapora, Shopian will be performed on 21st Aug 2026 and 22nd Aug 2026 at our residence at Jagti Township, Jammu

Deeply remembered by:

Brother and Sister-in-Law

Sh. Omkar Nath Belowo & Smt Santosha Belowo & family

Sons and Daughter-in-Laws

Sh. Veer Jee Belowo & Smt Bitta Belowo

Sh. Ravi Jee Belowo & Smt Renu Belowo

Daughters and Son-in-Laws

Smt. Kiran Bhat W/o Sh. Shuban Lal Bhat

Smt. Rekha Boni W/o Sh. Gian Jee Boni

Smt Nisha Kanchan & Sh. Amit Bhat

Grand Children

Smast Parivaar of Belowo’s, Pandita’s, Bhat’s, Boni’s

Flat No. 08, Lane-26, Block No. 172, Jagti Township, Jammu Mobile: 94197-57947

uthala

Uthala of Late Smt. BIMLA DEVI (W/O LATE SH. CHAMAN LAL GUPTA) will be performed on 21 August 2026 (Friday) at KC EMPORIA Paloura, Akhnoor Road, Near BSF School Jammu from 4 PM to 5 PM

GRIEF STRICKEN

SON AND DAUGHTER IN LAW

MR. SURESH KUMAR GUPTA AND MRS. RAJNI GUPTA

MR. SANJAY KUMAR GUPTA AND

MRS. MADHU GUPTA

(PAPPU AND BITTU KABADIYA)

DAUGHTER AND SON IN LAW

MRS. SUNITA GUPTA AND

LATE MR. BHARAT BHUSHAN GUPTA

MRS. ANITA GUPTA AND MR. KAMAL KISHORE GUPTA

Mrs. Pooja Gupta AND MR. RAJESH GUPTA

MRS. SURBI GUPTA AND MR. SAHIL GUPTA

BROTHER IN LAWS

LATE MR. SUBASH CHANDER AND MRS. SUNANDA DEVI (WIFE)

LATE MR. RAMESH GUPTA AND LATE MRS KANTA GUPTA (WIFE)

SISTER IN LAWS

LATE MRS. SUDESH GUPTA W/O LATE MR. SATBIR GUPTA

MRS. KAMLESH GUPTA W/O LATE MR. RAJINDER GUPTA

AND RHOMETRA FAMILY

CONTACT DETAILS

9419194904, 8492850350, 6005044187, 9419385282

Shradhanjali

Executive body of Asthapan Sudhar Samitti Nunar Ganderbal Camp Jammu held a condolence meeting in which profound grief was expressed on the sad and untimely demise of Sh. Dileep Kumar Raina S/o Late Jiya Lal Raina (Gasani) of Nuner at present TRT Nagrota Block L Flat No 16 on Aug 17 2026.

The meeting paid great respects and Shradhanjali to the departed soul. Members expressed deep sympathy and solidarity for that bereaved family and resolved to stand by the family in this hour of grief and sorrow.

Dileep Dhar

General Secretary

Asthapan Sudhar

Samitti Nunar

Mourning from in laws side

With profound grief, we mourn the sad demise of Sh. Tilak Koul R/o GH7/112 Crossing Republik, Ghaziabad, beloved husband of our sister Sarla Koul, daughter of Late Sh. Prathvi Nath Raina and Smt. Jai Kishori Raina, who passed away on 18th August.

The Mourning from our side will be observed at the above mentioned address.

In Grief

Pyare Lal Raina Rajat Vihar Nodia - 62 8851254455.

Roshal Lal Kachroo - 7884368643.

And the bereaved families of Raina, Kachroo, Koul, and Gadroo.

MASWAR AND VAHARVAR

REMEMBRANCE

A year has passed since you left for your heavenly abode, yet not a moment goes by without feeling your presence. You remain alive in our memories, in our values, and in every path we take. Your blessings continue to guide us always.

Maswar and Vaharvar Puja will be performed on 22nd August and 23rd August. At our Home Z-46 Lane No. 14, Kashmiri Colony, Paprawat Road, Najafgarh, New Delhi 110043.

GRIEF STRICKEN

Sh Soom Nath Koul (Husband)

Sh Tej Nath Koul & Smt Dura Koul (Brother & Bhabhi)

Sh Sanjay Koul & Smt Neelam Koul (Son & Daughter in Law)

Sh Surinder Koul & Smt Deepti Koul (Son & Daughter in Law)

Sh Sheetal Koul & Smt Neeru Koul (Son & Daughter in Law)

Grand Children: Suraj, Shobha, Utkarsh, Aaradhya, Krishay & Tejas

Deeply Remembered by: Koul's, Raina's, Challu's, Khar's & Pandita's

Contact Details: 9968276939, 9911043263, 9873932203

BIRTHDAY REMEMBRANCE

Noble souls never die but always remain in the hearts of their loved ones. Almost Twelve years have passed since your departure to Heavenly abode. Today, we all remember you on your birthday. We pray to the Almighty to grant eternal peace to your noble soul.

DEEPLY REMEMBERED BY :

Smt. Neelam Luthra -Wife

Bharat Luthra & Shilpa Luthra -Son & Daughter-in-law

Mrs. Puja & Neeraj Gupta (PDD)- Daughter & Son-in-Law

Mrs. Shikha & Pankaj Malhotra -Daughter & Son-in-law

Nandani, Kevin, Dhara, Aayansh & Bhoomi

All Nears and Dears

Mob: 9796237866, 6005627575

REMEMBERANCE

9th DEATH ANNIVERSARY

Dear Daddy

Nine years have passed since you left us. Though the time passes, the pain of losing you lingers. The world is a little less bright without you. On this day of rememberance, may the memories of your love bring comfort, strength and peace.

Gone from our sight but never from our hearts. We miss you and love you immensely.

You are truly a gem.

Deeply Remembered By:

All Family Members.

Ph. No: 9419185651, 9419196059, 9906060432

Amresh Engineering Works

Ess Kay Earthmovers and Spares.

CHAHARBASI OBITUARY

IN LOVING MEMORY OF LATE SHRI

SANDOOR SINGH

Late Shri Sandoor Singh, S/o Late Shri Lakshman Singh, R/o Village Markoli-Chandli, Tehsil Samba, is lovingly remembered by his family and relatives.

CHAHARBASI CEREMONY

The Chaharbasi Ceremony of Late Shri Sandoor Singh will be held on 22nd August 2026 at Pragent, Chandli.

Sagh / Religious Ceremony: 12:00 Noon

Langar: 2:00 PM

BEREAVED FAMILY

Sons:

Shri Raghubir Singh (Retd. Forester) - W/o Smt. Rani Devi

Shri Sawal Singh - W/o Smt. Vimala Devi

Shri Karan Singh - W/o Smt. Jyoti Devi

Shri Sawaran Singh - W/o Smt. Shachi Devi

Shri Sohan Singh - W/o Smt. Pooja Devi

Grandson & Daughter-in-law:

Mr. Sourab Chandel (Forester) - W/o Dr. Ankankasha Rajput

Grandchild:

Apraanaya Rajput

"FOREVER REMEMBERED, FOREVER MISSED,

FOREVER CHERISHED IN OUR HEARTS."

10TH DAY KRIYA

With profound grief and sorrow, we inform the sad demise of our beloved Sh. Joginder Paul Dubey S/o Late Sh. Anant Ram Dubey R/o 318-A Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.

10TH DAY will be performed on Saturday 22nd August from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at Laxmi Narayan Mandir (back side), Gandhi Nagar.

KRIYA will be performed on Sunday 23rd August at 12:00 Noon at our residence 318-A, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.

GRIEF STRICKEN

Wife: Smt. Suman Lata

Son & Daughter-in-Law: Mr. Ankush Dubey & Mrs. Priyanka Gupta

Daughter & Son-in-Law: Mrs. Shikha Dubey & Mr. Munish Gupta

Daughter & Son-in-Law: Mrs. Swati Dubey & Mr. Kanav Sharma

Brother & Sister-in-Law: Smt. Kusum Lata (W/o Late Sh. Davinder Dubey)

Brother & Sister-in-Law: Sh. Suresh Dubey & Smt. Santosh Kumari

Brother & Sister-in-Law: Sh. Pardeep Sharma & Smt. Rajni Sharma

Sister & Brother-in-Law: Smt. Shashi Prabha & Sh. K.K. Khajuria

Sister & Brother-in-Law: Sh. Lekh Raj Sharma (H/o Late Smt. Sunita Sharma)

Grand Children: Vihaana, Sharav, Keyaansh, Sharnam

Contact / Mobile No: 9220339526, 9419104959, 9419275088

Tenth Day Kriya/Satsang

With profound grief and sorrow, we inform the sad demise of our Lt Smt Kaushaliya Devi W/o Lt Sh. Durga Dass R/o Gurha Keran Bantalab who left for heavenly abode on 13th Aug 2026.

Tenth day will be performed on 22nd August 2026 at our residence at 11.00 am onwards.

Satsang: 12.30 Pm to 1.30 PM

Deeply remembered by:

Son & Daughters in Law

Pritam Lal Bhagat and Rekha Devi

Gharu Ram and Sunita Devi

(Nicka) Amar Nath & Nisha Devi

Daughter and Son in Law

Asha Devi and Shuni Ram

Beena Devi and Amar

And Bhagat Family

Contact No: 8825011275, 9797626394, 8803241778, 6006600541

REMEMBRANCE

of Sh. Sham Lal Sharma

(Ex. Manager SBI)

Seven years passed but your memories are still fresh in our minds. Your simplicity of ideals have become our life journey, you may be enjoying company of your ideal God Lord “Shiva”. We hope your blessings will remain with us forever till we breath.

Aashiana I Bargotra’s Ashiana II

Trikuta Nagar

Magotra’s, Padha’s, Banathia’s & Sharma’s

UTHALA

Sh. Prem Parkash Gupta Mirpuri

(Retd. Accounts Officer)

Uthala will be performed on 22-08-2026 (Saturday).

May the Almighty grant eternal peace to the departed soul.

Time: 04.00 pm to 5.00 pm

Venue: Arya Samaj Rehari

All are requested to please join for prayers during

this time of grief and period of sorrow.

Grief Stricken Family Members

Sons & Daughters-in-Law

Sandeep Gupta & Ranjana Gupta

Vaneet Gupta & Samkisha Bindra

Sukirti Gupta & Vikas Gupta- Daughter & Son-in-Law

Grand Children: Manan, Mrigank, Aryan, Tvesha, Siona & Misha

Contact: 9419112490, 9419366626

M/s New Hi Tech Works

Adh Barkhi

With profound grief and sorrow, we inform that the Adh-Barkhi of Late Smt Bimla Khajuria W/o Sh Madan Khajuria (Ex. P.R.O JAMMU Municipality/ HONORARY COACH ROLLER SKATING R/o Samapark Cooperative Society near Talab Channi Rama Jammu will be performed on Friday, 21st of Aug at above address at 12.30 pm

Grief Stricken

Mr. Madan Mohan Khajuria (Husband) 9419194944

Mr. Sudershan Kumar khajuria (Jeth) 9906019453

Mrs. Shashi Sharma (Nanad)

Devars and Devranis

Mrs.Chandra prabha and Mr. Navneet Kumar Sharma (9419252548)

Mrs. Kanchan and Mr. Rajinder Khajuria (9419143719)

Mrs. Monika khajuria and Mr. Madhu Khajuria (9419148556)

Mrs. Ritu Khajuria and Mr. Sunil Khajuria (9797424656)

All Nears and Dears

TENTH DAY

Its been ten days you left us but your presence is being missed every moment.

Tenth Day of our beloved mother Smt. Savita Sharma will be performed on 21-08-2026 at Rani Park, Jammu at 10.00 AM.

Grief Stricken

Son & Daughter-in-law

Vicky & Ritu Sharma

Daughter & Son-in-law

Nisha & Rakesh Trackroo

Vivan Sharma - Grand Son

Smt. Sudesh Devgon - Sister

Sh. Dinesh & Smt. Asha - Brother & Bhabhi

Smt. Santosh Sharma - Bhabhi

Sharma, Khajuria, Prabhakar & Dutta Family

Vov Diamonds & More

Sai Arr Traders

Mob: 9419196957, 7006336771, 9419188217

SHADMOS & MAASWAR

"Six months of silent tears, And quiet, hidden pain, Of wishing for your gentle voice, To hear your laugh again, You left a place within our heart, That time can never fill, We miss you more than words can say, And love you always still"

Shadmos and Maaswar of our beloved mother Smt. Kundan Kaul W/o Late Shri Bal Krishan Kaul originally from Mir Danter, Anantnag will be performed on 22nd and 23rd August at our residence in N8-602 Royal Nest Apartment-Greater Noida

Deeply remembered by:

Son & Daughter-in-law :

Kamlesh Kaul & Jyoti Kaul

Daughter & Son-in-law :

Sohali Kaul & Sandeep Pandita

Grand Daughters : Vatsala & Saisha

(9899154297/9899154292)

UTHALA

With profound grief and deep reverence we mourn the sad demise of our beloved Sh. Kuldip Khajuria (PDD Dept.) S/o Late Sh. Mulkh Raj Khajuria R/o H.No. 34, Sec 1, Laxmi Nagar, Muthi, Jammu.

Uthala will be performed on 22.08.2026 (Saturday) at Shri Gita Mandir Samriti Bhavan, Bakshi Nagar, Jammu from 5p.m to 6p.m.

Grief Stricken

Smt. Sudesh Khajuria (Wife)

(Daughter and Son-in-law)

Dr. Ruchi khajuria and Chaitanya Sharma

(Daughter and Son-in-law)

Roohi khajuria (JKAS) and Manik Singh Rathore (JKAS)

Grand children: Navisha, Aryavir, Aarisha, Nirvanita

Maswar & Waharwar

Haridwar | 21st & 22nd August 2026

In Loving Memory of

Shri Makhan Lal Bhan

Originally from Purshyar,

Habba Kadal, Srinagar

Almost a year has passed since you left us, but your love, blessings and memories remain forever in our hearts.

We pray to the Almighty for your eternal peace.

Forever loved, remembered and deeply missed.

In Loving Remembrance:

Nirmala Bhan (Wife)

Sunil Bhan (9343827243)

Veena & Vinod Sapru (9718310844)

Mudita

Bhans, Razdans, Bhats, Tikus.

REMEMBRANCE

We can no longer see you with our eyes but we will feel you in our hearts forever. Heaven must be beautiful these days since you are there.... forever.

Missed by:-

AASHIYANA I:- House No 29/2,Trikuta Nagar

AASHIYANA II:- House No 46/3,Trikuta Nagar

Masvar & Shadmos

IN LOVING MEMORY of Late Smt. Krishna Jailkhani Wife of Shri Badri Nath Jailkhani

Her Masvar & Shadmos CEREMONY will be performed on 21st & 22nd August 2026 at her residence :

Celebrity Homes, GH-10, Palam Vihar, Near Ram Mandir, Gurgaon

She will always remain in our hearts.

Deeply missed and fondly

remembered by:

Samast Jailkhani & Punjabi Parivar.

99099 53561, 88688 91812