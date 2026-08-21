OBITUARIES
Cremation With profound grief, immeasurable sorrow, and heavy hearts,we regret to inform the sad demise of Smt. Raj Dulari Koul Sahib Wife of Late Shri Rattan Lal Koul Sahib Original Resident of Kharyar, Srinagar who left for her heavenly abode...
Cremation
With profound grief, immeasurable sorrow, and heavy hearts,we regret to inform the sad demise of Smt. Raj Dulari Koul Sahib Wife of Late Shri Rattan Lal Koul Sahib Original Resident of Kharyar, Srinagar who left for her heavenly abode on 20th August 2026.
"You were the heart of our family, the warmth of our home, and a blessing in our lives. Your memories will be treasured, your blessings cherished, and your presence deeply missed."
Your love, kindness, and gentle presence touched the lives of all who knew you. Though you have left us, your memories will remain forever in our hearts and continue to guide us through the years to come.
Cremation: 21st August 2026 Channi Himmat Cremation Ground, Jammu at 4 pm.
Sahib's, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu
Contact: 9419188893 | 9622369865 | 9419239963
Cremation
With profound grief we regret to inform sad demise of Smt. Mohini Sharma W/o Sh. Madhu Sudan Sharma.
Cremation shall be performed on 21.8.2026 at 1:00PM at Shastri Nagar Cremation ground.
Grief Stricken:
Husband
Sh. Madhu Sudan Sharma
Brother & Bhabhi
Sh. Vaishano Dutt Sadotra & Smt. Kanta Sharma
Smt.Nirmal Sharma- Bhabhi
Daughter and Son-in- law
Smt. Sonia & Sh. Parmod Khajuria
Shiva Khajuria- Grandson
Cremation
With profound grief and sorrow we inform the sad demise of Smt. Nirmala Devi Parihar W/o Late Raghunath Parihar R/o 226-F Old Janipur Opp Power House, Jammu.
Cremation at Jogi Gate Jammu at 1.30 pm on 21st Day of August 2026.
Grief Stricken
Kuldip Singh Parihar- Son
Sandeep Singh Parihar- Son
Randeep Singh Parihar- Son
Saroj Balla Rana- Daughter
Pawan Balla Anthal- Daughter
Anshu Katal- Daughter
Smt. Shashikala Parihar- Daughter-in-Law
Smt. Radha Rani Parihar- Daughter-in-Law
Sh. Rajinder Singh- Son-in-Law
Sh. Sanjay Katal- Son-in-Law
Grandsons & Grand Daughters: Abhisheik Singh Parihar, Anwesha Singh, Avinash Singh Parihar, Varsha Parihar, Akash Deep Parihar
Mohini Rathore- Sister-in-Law
Grandson: Avneesh Parihar & Abhishek Parihar
Mob.: 7006188456, 9906158954, 9149560373
FIFTH DAY
With profound grief & Sorrow, we regret to inform the sad demise of our beloved smt.Bimla Devi W/o Lt.Sh Chaman lal gupta who peacefully departed for her heavenly abode on 17th August 2026.
The 5th day will be performed on 21st August 2026 from 11am to 12am noon at Jagat Resorts, Shakti Nagar Jammu.
GRIEF STRICKEN
Brothers & Sisters-in-Law
Late Sh.Mohan Lal Jandial & Smt. Leela Rani
Late Sh.Yash Pal Gupta & Late Smt. Shamo Devi
Sh.Om Jeet gupta & smt Darshana gupta
Late sh.Ramlal gupta & smt Babli gupta
M/S Mohan lal Ravi Kumar Exchange road jammu.
Yash pal Arvind kumar Shakti nagar jammu.
Om jeet gupta & Son's Shiv nagar jammu.
Ram lal Nishu kumar Shakti nagar Jammu.
Mob. 9906048184, 9419110203, 9419137336, 7889668181
MAASVAAR AND VAHARVAAR
(1st Death Anniversary)
One year has passed since you left for your heavenly abode. Your blessings are always with us, and you will remain always in our hearts and minds.
Maasvaar and Vaharvaar of Late Sh Triloki Nath Belowo (Papa Jee) of Zainapora, Shopian will be performed on 21st Aug 2026 and 22nd Aug 2026 at our residence at Jagti Township, Jammu
Deeply remembered by:
Brother and Sister-in-Law
Sh. Omkar Nath Belowo & Smt Santosha Belowo & family
Sons and Daughter-in-Laws
Sh. Veer Jee Belowo & Smt Bitta Belowo
Sh. Ravi Jee Belowo & Smt Renu Belowo
Daughters and Son-in-Laws
Smt. Kiran Bhat W/o Sh. Shuban Lal Bhat
Smt. Rekha Boni W/o Sh. Gian Jee Boni
Smt Nisha Kanchan & Sh. Amit Bhat
Grand Children
Smast Parivaar of Belowo’s, Pandita’s, Bhat’s, Boni’s
Flat No. 08, Lane-26, Block No. 172, Jagti Township, Jammu Mobile: 94197-57947
uthala
Uthala of Late Smt. BIMLA DEVI (W/O LATE SH. CHAMAN LAL GUPTA) will be performed on 21 August 2026 (Friday) at KC EMPORIA Paloura, Akhnoor Road, Near BSF School Jammu from 4 PM to 5 PM
GRIEF STRICKEN
SON AND DAUGHTER IN LAW
MR. SURESH KUMAR GUPTA AND MRS. RAJNI GUPTA
MR. SANJAY KUMAR GUPTA AND
MRS. MADHU GUPTA
(PAPPU AND BITTU KABADIYA)
DAUGHTER AND SON IN LAW
MRS. SUNITA GUPTA AND
LATE MR. BHARAT BHUSHAN GUPTA
MRS. ANITA GUPTA AND MR. KAMAL KISHORE GUPTA
Mrs. Pooja Gupta AND MR. RAJESH GUPTA
MRS. SURBI GUPTA AND MR. SAHIL GUPTA
BROTHER IN LAWS
LATE MR. SUBASH CHANDER AND MRS. SUNANDA DEVI (WIFE)
LATE MR. RAMESH GUPTA AND LATE MRS KANTA GUPTA (WIFE)
SISTER IN LAWS
LATE MRS. SUDESH GUPTA W/O LATE MR. SATBIR GUPTA
MRS. KAMLESH GUPTA W/O LATE MR. RAJINDER GUPTA
AND RHOMETRA FAMILY
CONTACT DETAILS
9419194904, 8492850350, 6005044187, 9419385282
Shradhanjali
Executive body of Asthapan Sudhar Samitti Nunar Ganderbal Camp Jammu held a condolence meeting in which profound grief was expressed on the sad and untimely demise of Sh. Dileep Kumar Raina S/o Late Jiya Lal Raina (Gasani) of Nuner at present TRT Nagrota Block L Flat No 16 on Aug 17 2026.
The meeting paid great respects and Shradhanjali to the departed soul. Members expressed deep sympathy and solidarity for that bereaved family and resolved to stand by the family in this hour of grief and sorrow.
Dileep Dhar
General Secretary
Asthapan Sudhar
Samitti Nunar
Mourning from in laws side
With profound grief, we mourn the sad demise of Sh. Tilak Koul R/o GH7/112 Crossing Republik, Ghaziabad, beloved husband of our sister Sarla Koul, daughter of Late Sh. Prathvi Nath Raina and Smt. Jai Kishori Raina, who passed away on 18th August.
The Mourning from our side will be observed at the above mentioned address.
In Grief
Pyare Lal Raina Rajat Vihar Nodia - 62 8851254455.
Roshal Lal Kachroo - 7884368643.
And the bereaved families of Raina, Kachroo, Koul, and Gadroo.
MASWAR AND VAHARVAR
REMEMBRANCE
A year has passed since you left for your heavenly abode, yet not a moment goes by without feeling your presence. You remain alive in our memories, in our values, and in every path we take. Your blessings continue to guide us always.
Maswar and Vaharvar Puja will be performed on 22nd August and 23rd August. At our Home Z-46 Lane No. 14, Kashmiri Colony, Paprawat Road, Najafgarh, New Delhi 110043.
GRIEF STRICKEN
Sh Soom Nath Koul (Husband)
Sh Tej Nath Koul & Smt Dura Koul (Brother & Bhabhi)
Sh Sanjay Koul & Smt Neelam Koul (Son & Daughter in Law)
Sh Surinder Koul & Smt Deepti Koul (Son & Daughter in Law)
Sh Sheetal Koul & Smt Neeru Koul (Son & Daughter in Law)
Grand Children: Suraj, Shobha, Utkarsh, Aaradhya, Krishay & Tejas
Deeply Remembered by: Koul's, Raina's, Challu's, Khar's & Pandita's
Contact Details: 9968276939, 9911043263, 9873932203
BIRTHDAY REMEMBRANCE
Noble souls never die but always remain in the hearts of their loved ones. Almost Twelve years have passed since your departure to Heavenly abode. Today, we all remember you on your birthday. We pray to the Almighty to grant eternal peace to your noble soul.
DEEPLY REMEMBERED BY :
Smt. Neelam Luthra -Wife
Bharat Luthra & Shilpa Luthra -Son & Daughter-in-law
Mrs. Puja & Neeraj Gupta (PDD)- Daughter & Son-in-Law
Mrs. Shikha & Pankaj Malhotra -Daughter & Son-in-law
Nandani, Kevin, Dhara, Aayansh & Bhoomi
All Nears and Dears
Mob: 9796237866, 6005627575
REMEMBERANCE
9th DEATH ANNIVERSARY
Dear Daddy
Nine years have passed since you left us. Though the time passes, the pain of losing you lingers. The world is a little less bright without you. On this day of rememberance, may the memories of your love bring comfort, strength and peace.
Gone from our sight but never from our hearts. We miss you and love you immensely.
You are truly a gem.
Deeply Remembered By:
All Family Members.
Ph. No: 9419185651, 9419196059, 9906060432
Amresh Engineering Works
Ess Kay Earthmovers and Spares.
CHAHARBASI OBITUARY
IN LOVING MEMORY OF LATE SHRI
SANDOOR SINGH
Late Shri Sandoor Singh, S/o Late Shri Lakshman Singh, R/o Village Markoli-Chandli, Tehsil Samba, is lovingly remembered by his family and relatives.
CHAHARBASI CEREMONY
The Chaharbasi Ceremony of Late Shri Sandoor Singh will be held on 22nd August 2026 at Pragent, Chandli.
Sagh / Religious Ceremony: 12:00 Noon
Langar: 2:00 PM
BEREAVED FAMILY
Sons:
Shri Raghubir Singh (Retd. Forester) - W/o Smt. Rani Devi
Shri Sawal Singh - W/o Smt. Vimala Devi
Shri Karan Singh - W/o Smt. Jyoti Devi
Shri Sawaran Singh - W/o Smt. Shachi Devi
Shri Sohan Singh - W/o Smt. Pooja Devi
Grandson & Daughter-in-law:
Mr. Sourab Chandel (Forester) - W/o Dr. Ankankasha Rajput
Grandchild:
Apraanaya Rajput
"FOREVER REMEMBERED, FOREVER MISSED,
FOREVER CHERISHED IN OUR HEARTS."
10TH DAY KRIYA
With profound grief and sorrow, we inform the sad demise of our beloved Sh. Joginder Paul Dubey S/o Late Sh. Anant Ram Dubey R/o 318-A Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.
10TH DAY will be performed on Saturday 22nd August from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at Laxmi Narayan Mandir (back side), Gandhi Nagar.
KRIYA will be performed on Sunday 23rd August at 12:00 Noon at our residence 318-A, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.
GRIEF STRICKEN
Wife: Smt. Suman Lata
Son & Daughter-in-Law: Mr. Ankush Dubey & Mrs. Priyanka Gupta
Daughter & Son-in-Law: Mrs. Shikha Dubey & Mr. Munish Gupta
Daughter & Son-in-Law: Mrs. Swati Dubey & Mr. Kanav Sharma
Brother & Sister-in-Law: Smt. Kusum Lata (W/o Late Sh. Davinder Dubey)
Brother & Sister-in-Law: Sh. Suresh Dubey & Smt. Santosh Kumari
Brother & Sister-in-Law: Sh. Pardeep Sharma & Smt. Rajni Sharma
Sister & Brother-in-Law: Smt. Shashi Prabha & Sh. K.K. Khajuria
Sister & Brother-in-Law: Sh. Lekh Raj Sharma (H/o Late Smt. Sunita Sharma)
Grand Children: Vihaana, Sharav, Keyaansh, Sharnam
Contact / Mobile No: 9220339526, 9419104959, 9419275088
Tenth Day Kriya/Satsang
With profound grief and sorrow, we inform the sad demise of our Lt Smt Kaushaliya Devi W/o Lt Sh. Durga Dass R/o Gurha Keran Bantalab who left for heavenly abode on 13th Aug 2026.
Tenth day will be performed on 22nd August 2026 at our residence at 11.00 am onwards.
Satsang: 12.30 Pm to 1.30 PM
Deeply remembered by:
Son & Daughters in Law
Pritam Lal Bhagat and Rekha Devi
Gharu Ram and Sunita Devi
(Nicka) Amar Nath & Nisha Devi
Daughter and Son in Law
Asha Devi and Shuni Ram
Beena Devi and Amar
And Bhagat Family
Contact No: 8825011275, 9797626394, 8803241778, 6006600541
REMEMBRANCE
of Sh. Sham Lal Sharma
(Ex. Manager SBI)
Seven years passed but your memories are still fresh in our minds. Your simplicity of ideals have become our life journey, you may be enjoying company of your ideal God Lord “Shiva”. We hope your blessings will remain with us forever till we breath.
Aashiana I Bargotra’s Ashiana II
Trikuta Nagar
Magotra’s, Padha’s, Banathia’s & Sharma’s
UTHALA
Sh. Prem Parkash Gupta Mirpuri
(Retd. Accounts Officer)
Uthala will be performed on 22-08-2026 (Saturday).
May the Almighty grant eternal peace to the departed soul.
Time: 04.00 pm to 5.00 pm
Venue: Arya Samaj Rehari
All are requested to please join for prayers during
this time of grief and period of sorrow.
Grief Stricken Family Members
Sons & Daughters-in-Law
Sandeep Gupta & Ranjana Gupta
Vaneet Gupta & Samkisha Bindra
Sukirti Gupta & Vikas Gupta- Daughter & Son-in-Law
Grand Children: Manan, Mrigank, Aryan, Tvesha, Siona & Misha
Contact: 9419112490, 9419366626
M/s New Hi Tech Works
Adh Barkhi
With profound grief and sorrow, we inform that the Adh-Barkhi of Late Smt Bimla Khajuria W/o Sh Madan Khajuria (Ex. P.R.O JAMMU Municipality/ HONORARY COACH ROLLER SKATING R/o Samapark Cooperative Society near Talab Channi Rama Jammu will be performed on Friday, 21st of Aug at above address at 12.30 pm
Grief Stricken
Mr. Madan Mohan Khajuria (Husband) 9419194944
Mr. Sudershan Kumar khajuria (Jeth) 9906019453
Mrs. Shashi Sharma (Nanad)
Devars and Devranis
Mrs.Chandra prabha and Mr. Navneet Kumar Sharma (9419252548)
Mrs. Kanchan and Mr. Rajinder Khajuria (9419143719)
Mrs. Monika khajuria and Mr. Madhu Khajuria (9419148556)
Mrs. Ritu Khajuria and Mr. Sunil Khajuria (9797424656)
All Nears and Dears
TENTH DAY
Its been ten days you left us but your presence is being missed every moment.
Tenth Day of our beloved mother Smt. Savita Sharma will be performed on 21-08-2026 at Rani Park, Jammu at 10.00 AM.
Grief Stricken
Son & Daughter-in-law
Vicky & Ritu Sharma
Daughter & Son-in-law
Nisha & Rakesh Trackroo
Vivan Sharma - Grand Son
Smt. Sudesh Devgon - Sister
Sh. Dinesh & Smt. Asha - Brother & Bhabhi
Smt. Santosh Sharma - Bhabhi
Sharma, Khajuria, Prabhakar & Dutta Family
Vov Diamonds & More
Sai Arr Traders
Mob: 9419196957, 7006336771, 9419188217
SHADMOS & MAASWAR
"Six months of silent tears, And quiet, hidden pain, Of wishing for your gentle voice, To hear your laugh again, You left a place within our heart, That time can never fill, We miss you more than words can say, And love you always still"
Shadmos and Maaswar of our beloved mother Smt. Kundan Kaul W/o Late Shri Bal Krishan Kaul originally from Mir Danter, Anantnag will be performed on 22nd and 23rd August at our residence in N8-602 Royal Nest Apartment-Greater Noida
Deeply remembered by:
Son & Daughter-in-law :
Kamlesh Kaul & Jyoti Kaul
Daughter & Son-in-law :
Sohali Kaul & Sandeep Pandita
Grand Daughters : Vatsala & Saisha
(9899154297/9899154292)
UTHALA
With profound grief and deep reverence we mourn the sad demise of our beloved Sh. Kuldip Khajuria (PDD Dept.) S/o Late Sh. Mulkh Raj Khajuria R/o H.No. 34, Sec 1, Laxmi Nagar, Muthi, Jammu.
Uthala will be performed on 22.08.2026 (Saturday) at Shri Gita Mandir Samriti Bhavan, Bakshi Nagar, Jammu from 5p.m to 6p.m.
Grief Stricken
Smt. Sudesh Khajuria (Wife)
(Daughter and Son-in-law)
Dr. Ruchi khajuria and Chaitanya Sharma
(Daughter and Son-in-law)
Roohi khajuria (JKAS) and Manik Singh Rathore (JKAS)
Grand children: Navisha, Aryavir, Aarisha, Nirvanita
Maswar & Waharwar
Haridwar | 21st & 22nd August 2026
In Loving Memory of
Shri Makhan Lal Bhan
Originally from Purshyar,
Habba Kadal, Srinagar
Almost a year has passed since you left us, but your love, blessings and memories remain forever in our hearts.
We pray to the Almighty for your eternal peace.
Forever loved, remembered and deeply missed.
In Loving Remembrance:
Nirmala Bhan (Wife)
Sunil Bhan (9343827243)
Veena & Vinod Sapru (9718310844)
Mudita
Bhans, Razdans, Bhats, Tikus.
REMEMBRANCE
We can no longer see you with our eyes but we will feel you in our hearts forever. Heaven must be beautiful these days since you are there.... forever.
Missed by:-
AASHIYANA I:- House No 29/2,Trikuta Nagar
AASHIYANA II:- House No 46/3,Trikuta Nagar
Masvar & Shadmos
IN LOVING MEMORY of Late Smt. Krishna Jailkhani Wife of Shri Badri Nath Jailkhani
Her Masvar & Shadmos CEREMONY will be performed on 21st & 22nd August 2026 at her residence :
Celebrity Homes, GH-10, Palam Vihar, Near Ram Mandir, Gurgaon
She will always remain in our hearts.
Deeply missed and fondly
remembered by:
Samast Jailkhani & Punjabi Parivar.
99099 53561, 88688 91812