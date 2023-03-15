OBITUARIES

TENTH DAY/KRIYA/UTHALA
With profound grief & sorrow, we inform the sad demise of our respected and beloved Sh. Master Chaman Lal Dogra Ji S/o Lt. Sh. Naseeb Chand Ji R/o 337/A Gole Market Gandhi Nagar Jammu who left for heavenly abode on 05.03.2023.
Tenth Day will be performed on 14.03.2023 (Tuesday) at 11:00 AM at our residence.
Kriya will be performed on 17.03.2023 (Friday) at 12:00 Noon at our residence.
Uthala will be performed on 17.03.2023 (Friday) at Laxmi Narayan Mandir, Gandhi Nagar at 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM.
Grief Stricken
Daughters-in-law & Sons
Vijay Kumari W/o Lt. Sh. Vijay Dogra
Punam & Yograj Dogra
Lt. Mr. Suraj Prakash Dogra
Seema Bala & Rajesh Dogra
Bhabis & Brothers
Neelam Kumari & Sh. Krishan Lal Dogra
Sisters & Brothers-in-law
Krishna Devi & Lt Sh. Sham Lal
Lt. Smt. Kamla Devi
Shanti Dogra & Lt. Sh. Ram Sarup Kohli
Daughters & Sons-in-law
Smt. Sarla Devi & Lt. Sh. Kewal Krishan Verma
Smt. Santosh Devi & Sh. Sushil Kumar
Grand Children : Radhav Bhardwaj, Shreya Bhardwaj, Khushi Bhardwaj, Jiya Bhardwaj, Madhav Bhardwaj, Anmol Verma
Mob.: 9682624831, 9682337882, 9149470479
FIFTH DAY
With profound grief and sorrow, we inform the sad demise of our beloved Brother-in-law Sh. Ram Lal Gupta Husband of Late Smt Vidya Devi R/o H. No. 37, Lane No. 1, Garden Avenue, Talab Tillo, Jammu.
Fifth day shall be performed on 15th March (Wednesday) at Brahman Sabha, Parade at 10 am to 10:30 am.
Grief Stricken:-
Smt. Lalita Devi W/o Late Sh. Bal Krishan Pargal
Late Smt. Veena Pargal W/o Sh. Vijay Pargal
Smt. Suman Pargal & Dr. N. K. Pargal
M/s New Raja Boot House
Mob. 9419355564, 9419188956
KRIYA/UTHALA
WITH PROFOUND GRIEF & SORROW, WE REGRET TO INFORM THE SAD DEMISE OF OUR BELOVED SH SAT PAL VERMA S/O LT. SH KHUSHI RAM. KRIYA WILL BE PERFORMED ON 15-3-2023 (WEDNESDAY) AT OUR RESIDENCE SHEETLA MANDIR GALI OPPOSITE MAHAJAN HALL (UDHAMPUR).
UTHALA AT MAHAJAN HALL ON 15-3-2023 AT 4.30 PM.
GRIEF STRICKEN
Smt Luxmi Devi -Wife
Smt Pushpa Devi -Bhabhi
Smt Arti & Raj Kumar -Son & Daughter-in-law
Smt Honey & Anil Kumar -Son & Daughter-in-law
Smt Veena & Narinder Kumar -Son & Daughter-in-law
Smt Poonam & Vishal Pandoh -Daughter & Son-in-law
Smt Sunita & Anil Verma -Daughter & Son-in-law
MAHALUXMI CATERERS
SHEETLA MANDIR GALI
9419160485, 9419142236
OBITUARY
With profound grief and sorrow we regret to inform the sad demise of our beloved mother Smt Prabhawati Bhat (Amaji) W/o Late Sh Prem Nath Bhat originally resident of Nagam, Chadoora A/P Flat No. 301 Tower 2, Shri Radha Sky Garden Sector 16B Greater Noida West (UP) who left for heavenly abode on 10-03-2023 (Friday).
Grief Stricken :
(Brother-in-law & Sister-in-law)
Sh Raj Nath Bhat & Smt Dulari Bhat
(Sons & Daughters-in-law)
Late Sh Bushan Lal Bhat & Smt Usha Bhat
Sh Subhan Lal Bhat & Smt Rita Bhat
Sh Vijay Kumar Bhat & Smt Bimla Bhat
Sh Bittan Krishen Bhat & Smt Nimi Bhat
Sh Sohan Lal Bhat & Smt Rita Bhat
Sh Sanjay Kumar Bhat & Smt Rajni Bhat
Smt Tosha Mattoo & Sh Yogesh Mattoo (Daughter and Son-in-law)
Deeply remembered by :
SAMAST BHAT’S, MAHALDAR’S, PANDITA’S, RAINA’S, KOUL’S
CONTACT NO’S :- 9416229080, 9419210744, 9958601360, 9311011848
remembrance
6TH DEATH ANNIVERSARY
14th of March
S. Varinder Singh (Sonu)
(H C in J&K Police)
Remembrance (6th Death Anniversary)
Days will pass and turn into years
but I will always remember you with silent tears.
Missing you
Remembered by :
Rasvinder Kour – Wife
Daughters
Gungavat Kour
Nitsimrat Kour
Mob No. 9419154294
TENTH DAY KRIYA
With profound grief and sorrow we regret to inform that our beloved Dr. Vijay Kumar Bhan (Retd. Professor and HOD at ASCOMS) originally resident of Kani Kadal, Srinagar, presently residing at Bhavani Nagar, Jammu, left for his heavenly abode on Monday, 6th March 2023.
TENTH DAY KRIYA will be performed on Wednesday, March 15th at Akhnoor Ghat followed by assembly at 11 AM at 2A Bhawani Nagar, Janipur.
GRIEF STRICKEN:
Smt. Sheela Raina and Late Sh. Amar Nath Raina (Mother-In-law & Father-in-law)
former resident of Upper Colony, Indira Nagar, Udhampur.
Smt. Viji and Late Sh. B.L. Moza (Sister-in-law and Brother-in-law)
Smt. Neemo and Late Sh. P.M. Dhar (Sister-in-law and Brother-in-law)
Smt. Anila and Sh. Lalit Kaul (Sister-in-law and Brother-in-law)
Phones: 9818406654, 9419131520, 8106213213
condolence
A great soul. A great personality.
Dissapear from this world. A great loss that can’t be fullfilled.
I can only pray God to rest his soul in heaven & give courage to his family to bear this irreparable loss.
from
Ashok Verma
C/o Verma Brothers
Purani Mandi
9419184341
Bhog/antim ardaas
With profound grief and deep sorrow, we inform the sad demise of Sh Narinder Singh S/o S Piara Singh, R/o H No. 123, Sector C, Sainik Colony, Jammu.
Bhog Shri Akhand Path Sahib at 10 am on 15/03/2023.
Kirtan and Antim Ardaas from 11.00 am to 12.30 pm at Gurudwara Singh Sabha, Sainik Colony, Jammu.
GRIEF STRICKEN
S. Piara Singh (Father)
Smt Tara Devi (Mother)
Reema Sharma (Wife)
Gurmeet Singh (Brother)
Seema Devi (Sister-in-law)
Kusum Lata (Sister)
Parshottam Kumar (Brother-in-law)
Sonakshi Singh (Daughter) (9419169833)
Contact Number
9419169833, 9086069833, 9797389730
Remembrance
Surrinder Nath Sumbly fondly known to all as Saiblal
” A loving father, tender and kind, what a beautiful memory you left behind.”
It’s been one year since you left us, for your heavenly abode. We remember you and miss your presence in every moment of our lives. You will always live in our memories and hearts and shall be remembered for your love, compassion, care & humanity.
Deeply missed & Remembered everyday…..
Bimla Sumbly (wife of late Shri Surrinder Nath Sumbly)
Sunita & Rakesh Sumbly (daughter-in-law & Son)
Sushma & Vimal Sumbly (daughter-in-law & Son)
Nidhi & Vicky Sumbly (daughter-in-law & Son)
Rakhee & Suraj Kaul (daughter & SoN-in-law)
Grand children
Rahul, Pragya, Rithik, Abhishek , Aditya & Sheen
Contact: 9822530001 & 9811519934
Tenth day/Kriya
With profound grief and sorrow we inform the sad demise of our beloved Mother Smt. Sharda Sharma w/o Late Sh. Prakash Sharma on 6th of March 2023.
Tenth Day will be performed on Wednesday 15th of March 2023 at 10.30 am at our residence flat no 104/A 3rd floor Royal nest II Apartments sec 3 ext,Trikuta nagar Jammu.
Kriya will be performed on Thursday 16th of March at our residence at 12.30 PM.
Grief stricken
Daughter-in-law & Son
Mansi & Ashutosh Sharma
Pratima & Sarvdaman Sharma (Daughter & Son in law)
Surbhi & Nikhil Ghavate (Grand Daughter & Grand Son-in-law)
Sanchita Sharma (Grand Daughter)
All nears & dears
7006556105/9419139126/9622310375
Tenth day kriya
Our beloved Karmayogni “SARLA BHAT” D/o Late Sh. Lasssa Kak Bhat and Late Shmt Leela Wati Bhat, originally from Darbagh-Harwan Kashmir merged her consciousness with the Supreme Lord on 6th March 2023 at Noida.
Tenth Day Kriya will be performed at “Chotti Ganga”, Murad Nagar, Ghaziabad on 15th March, and assembly will take place at 11.00 am at Tower-Z, Apt- 7B, Plot F21C, TGB, Meghdutam sector-50, Noida.
BHAT pariwar, (Darbagh-Harwan)
4-Mohinder Nagar,
Canal Road, Jammu-Tawi
Mobile: 9419188219, 7051877244
Masvar/vaharvar
Love you Maa
“The world changes from year to year, our lives from day to day, but the love and memory of you shall never pass away”
One year may have passed but thoughts of you are evergreen. You are embedded in our souls. You are the most beautiful memory which we have kept locked inside our hearts. You shall continue to stay with us forever more.
Masvar and Vaharvar of our beloved Mother Smt. Pyari Jatta W/o Lt. Sh. Maharaj Krishen Jatta will be performed on 14th and 15th of March 2023 at Gurgaon, Delhi.
Deeply missed & fondly remembered by
Daughters & Sons-in-laws
Sonika Bali W/o Kunwar Randhir Bali
Monika Taing W/o Vineet Taing
Sheetal Koul W/o K.K. Koul
Grand Children and Nears & Dears
Mobile : 9871086161, 9685086363
BARKHI
One Year has been passed since you left us for heavenly abode, your memories and sweet blessings are always with us, but we continue to miss you every moment.
The BARKHI of our beloved Lt. Sh. Rajesh Grover (Bobby) will be performed on 14th of March 2023 (Tuesday), at our residence H. No. 3 Baba Jeevan Shah Mohalla, Shaheedi Chowk, Jammu (J&K)
DEEPLY MISSED BY:
Anju Grover (Wife)
Krishna Grover (Son)
(Daughter & Son-In-Law)
Chahat Khajuria & Anam Khajuria
(Sister & Brother-In-Law)
Seema Ahuja & Vikas Ahuja
(Sister & Brother-In-Law)
Rakhi Gandotra & Amit Gandotra
Contact: 9419200353, 8717066969, 9971775418
Remembrance of our grandmother
Nine days have passed since you left for heavenly abode but not a singly moment has passed when we did not remember you. You will always be in our heart. We will feel your presence in every moment of our life.
with love and respect from
Grand Daughters & Grand Sons-in-law
Renuka Pandit & Kuldeep Pandit
Ripoo Raina & Sunil Thusoo
Kitty Raina & Vicky Bhat
Madhu Raina & Sachin Dhar
Grand Sons & Grand Daughters-in-law
Rahul Raina & Kiran Raina
Amit Raina & Sakshi Raina
Grand Children: Megha Raina, Hunny Raina & Archik Raina
Great Grandchildren : Myra, Talin, Avi, Peehu & Divit
REMEMBRANCE
5th Death Anniversary
Five years have passed since you left us but there was not a single day when your good memories did not strike our minds.
Deeply remembered by :
Son & Daughter-in-law
Indu Bhushan Sharma & Radhika Sharma
(Co-convener BJP Trade & Industry Cell)
Late Sanjay Seth & Asha Seth
Daughters & Sons-in-law
Suchinder Prabha & Sh Ram Nath Sharma
Renu Sangra & Sh Naresh Sangra
M/s Surya Sales Corp
Apsra Road Gandhi Nagar Jammu 9419187705
Flash Mob Gandhi Nagar Jammu 9697770573 Show less
Humble tribute
Swami Mast Bab Ji left his physical body for divine abode on 11th March 2023. He was disciple of Yug Guru Swami Nand Lal Ji of Tikker Ashram. He raised a number of Ashrams for propogation of Sanatan Dharma. We all bow down to his holy memory with deep gratitude. Our heartfelt prayers to God that Swami Ji may shower his blessings on all of us as before and devotees be blessed with the strength to bear the painful physical separation.
AUM SHANTI
“ASHRAM’’
PATOLI
All Devotees
Sunil Raina (Jawahar) Rattan Lal Raina
Fifth Day
With profound grief and sorrow, we inform the demise of our beloved Sh. Satish Chander Khajuria (Ex-CHIEF ENFORCEMENT OFFICER, JMC) H/O Smt. Sharda Khajuria, R/O Talab Tillo, on 11th march’ 2023, Saturday. Fifth day shall be performed at Shiv Mandir, AIIMS approach Road, ward no.3, Vijaypur from 9.00 AM to 10.00 AM on 15th March, 2023 (Wednesday).
GRIEF STRICKEN:-
Sister-in-law & Brother-in-law
Smt. USHA RANI & Sh. VIJAY KUMAR (MES)
Smt. ASHA RANI & Sh. RAMA NAND
Smt. RASHMI SHARMA & Sh. SHAM PARSHAD
(MANAGER, J&K BANK)
Niece and Nephew
Mr. SUMEET PARGOTRA (MANAGER RESERVE BANK OF INDIA)
Dr. RISHIKA SHARMA
MASTER AARYAV
Mr. AADHYAM
M/S SAI RAM COLLECTION, MAIN MARKET, VIJAYPUR
MOB NO. 9419193273, 9419125493, 9419111569
10TH DAY KRIYA
With profound grief and sorrow, we inform the sad demise of our beloved Smt. Pinky Devi W/o Sh. Chander Prakash originally resident of Old Janipur Near Power House H.No. 94.
10th Day will be performed on 15-03-2023.
10th Day Kriya: 10.00 AM to 11.00 AM at Kabir Mandir.
Satsang: 11.00 AM to 12.00 Noon at Ambedkar Park.
Lunch: 12.00 Noon onwards at Ambedkar Park.
Grief Stricken
Sh. Chander Prakash (Husband)
Brothers & Bhabhis
B.K. Surinder Kumar
Ashok Kumar & Geeta Devi
Vinod Kumar & Renu Devi
Sons & Daughter-in-law
Rahul Kumar & Arti
Sunny Kumar
Daughters & Son-in-law
Pooja & Lekh Raj
Neha
Bhardwaj Family
Mob: 9906331841
UTHALA
With profound grief and sorrow, we inform the sad demise of our beloved Sh. Om Prakash Sudan S/o Lt. Sh. Nand Lal Sharma R/o Sec-7, Lane No.5, H.No. 125.
Uthala will be performed on 16-03-2023 at Ram Mandir, Sec-6 at 5 PM.
Grief Stricken
Smt. Sushma Sudan – Wife
& Sudan Family
M.No: 7780825191, 7780851881, 9906900317
SHRADHANJALI
Vijeshwar Devasthan Trust (Regd.), Tehsil Bijbehara condoles the sad demise of Smt. Lakshmi Raina W/o Late Sh Kanth Ram Raina, erstwhile resident of Bijbehara. The members prayed to God for Sadgati to the departed soul and courage to bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.
vkse “kkafr!
General Secretary
Vijeshwar DevasthanTrust (Regd.) Tehsil Bijbehara
Email: vijeshwar@vdtbijbehara.org
Mobile No : +91- 8491905765
condolence
WE ARE DEEPLY SADDENED TO HEAR ABOUT THE SUDDEN AND UNTIMELY DEMISE OF DR. VIJAY KUMAR BHAN HUSBAND OF DR. VEENA RAINA.WE EXTEND OUR HEARTFELT CONDOLENCES TO HIS BEREAVED FAMILY AND RELATIVES GRIEVING THE IRREPARABLE LOSS.
MAY THE DEPARTED SOUL BE AT ETERNAL PEACE IN HEAVEN.
DHAR DENTAL CLINIC, GANDOTRA MEDICATE, SUBASH NAGAR JAMMU
TENTH DAY/KRIYA/UTHALA
With profound grief and sorrow, we regret to inform about the sad demise of our beloved Smt. Shubrani Gupta (Soma Devi) W/o Sh. Parshotam Lal Gupta R/o Bari Brahmana, who left for heavenly abode on 05-03-2023.
Tenth Day will be perforfmed on Tuesday 14th March 2023 from 12 Noon at Shiv Mandir near Mahindra Showroom Bari Brahmana.
Kriya will be performed on Friday 17th March 2023 from 12 Noon at our residence H.No. 61 Ward No. 12, Bari Brahmana
Uthala will be performed on Friday 17th March 2023 from (4 PM to 5 PM) at Shiv Mandir near Mahindra Showroom Bari Brahmana.
Grief Stricken
Devar & Devrani
Sh. Bhushan Lal Gupta & Smt. Sudesh Gupta
Sh. Vijay Gupta & Smt. Neelam Gupta
Sons & Daughters-in-law
Sh. Sanjeev Gupta (Babal) & Smt. Meera Gupta
Sh. Kamal Gupta & Smt. Mamta Gupta
Sh. Rakesh Gupta (Sona) & Smt. Jyoti Gupta
Daughter & Son-in-law
Smt. Ritu Gupta & Sh. Ramesh Gupta
Smt. Pooja Gupta & Sh. Suresh Dogra
Mob. 7780955095, 9906145704, 7006729809
TENTH DAY KRIYA
With profound grief and sorrow we regret to inform that our beloved Dr. Vijay Kumar Bhan (Retd. Professor and HOD at ASCOMS) originally resident of Kani Kadal, Srinagar, presently residing at Bhavani Nagar, Jammu, left for his heavenly abode on Monday, 6th March 2023.
TENTH DAY KRIYA will be performed on Wednesday, March 15th at Akhnoor Ghat followed by
assembly at 11 AM at 2A Bhawani Nagar, Janipur.
GRIEF STRICKEN:
Dr. Veena Raina (Wife)
Brother and Sister-in-law
Sh. B.L. Bhan and Smt. Sushma Bhan
Brother-in-law and Sister
Sh. M.K Raina and Smt. Kamini Raina
Smt. Sheela Raina (Mother-In-Law)
Ashish and Bhavika Bhan (Nephew and Daughter-in-law)
Vivek and Vincey Bhan (Son and Daughter-in-law)
Vivek and Meenakshi Tiku (Son-in-law and Niece)
Manoj and Urvashi Dhar (Son-in-law and Niece)
Arvind and Grishma Raina (Nephew and Daughter-in-law)
Vineet and Shikha Bhan (Son and Daughter-in-law)
Phones: 9419131520, 9419131530
tenth day
With profound grief and sorrow, we regret to inform the sad demise of our beloved Sh Mohinder Kumar (Poonch Wale) (Retd XEN/PDD) S/o Late Sh Babu Nikku Ram who left for heavenly abode on 06/03/23.
Tenth Day will be performed at our residence H No. 128-A Ram Vihar, Old Janipur Jammu on Wednesday 15-03-2023 at 11:00 AM.
GRIEF STRICKEN :
Smt Sneh Lata (Wife)
Brothers & Sisters in law
Smt Vijay Lakshmi & Dr Vipon Banotra
Smt Anupama & Late Pawan Banotra
Smt Neera & Late Satish Banotra
Sisters & Brothers-in-law
Smt Reva & Sh Rajeev Verma
Smt Chander Rekha & Sh Nand Kishore Tak
Sons & Daughters in law
Smt Shilpa & Sh Raj Kr Banotra
Smt Anu & Sh Achal Banotra
Miss Anshu Malini- Daughter
Varun – Son
Smt Jayansti & Sh Mohan Singh Rajwal (Daughter & Son in law)
Mehaan, Adhvik, Adhira & Mahira (Grand Children)
M/S OM SAI BHARAT GAS BANTALAB, jammu
Mob : 9419155715, 9419887100, 9797532833
CHOUBARSI
Four years have passed since you left us for your heavenly abode. We remember you and miss your presence in every moment of our lives. You will always live in our memories and will be remembered for your love, compassion and care.
Choubarsi of our beloved Late Smt. Banti Devi W/o Lt. Sh. Suraj Ram Gupta will be performed on 15th of March, 2023( Wednesday) at our residence Ward no 1 House No 265 Subhash Nagar Udhampur from 11 am.
Deeply missed and remembered by
Daughters-in-law & Sons
Smt. Suman & Sh. Vijay Kumar Gupta
Smt. Girja & Sh. Shakti Kumar Gupta.
Daughters & Sons-in-law
Smt. Swarna Kanta & Sh. Madan Lal Gupta
Smt. Neelam and Sh. Ram Murti Gupta.
Grand Daughters-in-law and Grandsons
Sonali & Amit Gupta
Sumit Gupta
Shruti & Nipun Gupta
Barbie & Piyush Mahajan
Rakshit Mahajan.
Grand daughter and Grand Son in law
Ankita & Akhil Vaid
6005016903, 9797534240, 9906074805
Vaharwar/Remembrance
One year has passed since you left us for your heavenly abode. We remember you and miss your presence in every moment of our life, you will always live in our memories and shall be remembered for your, compassion and care.
Deeply Missed & Remembered By
Bansi Lal Bradoo Saraf & Lalita Ji
Omkar Nath Raina & Prana Raina
Cell No.: 9419836050
Barkhi
One Year have been passed since you left us for heavenly abode, your memories and sweet blessings are always with us, but we continue to miss you every moment.
The BARKHI of our beloved Lt Shakuntala Devi W/o Lt.Sh Khajur Singh will be performed on 14th of March 2023 (Tuesday), 12 PM at our residence House No 201, Sec 1, Adarsh Enclave, Bahu Tehsil Office, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.
Deeply Missed by:
Son: Lt Rakesh Singh (Rinku)
Daughter: Beenu Jamwal.
DEATH ANNIVERSARY
Twenty years have passed, since the cruel hands of death snatched you from us on 14th of March 2003. We miss you all the time. Your sweet memories shall remain with us till life.
From :
Family members
