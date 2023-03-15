Obituaries

TENTH DAY/KRIYA/UTHALA

With profound grief & sorrow, we inform the sad demise of our respected and beloved Sh. Master Chaman Lal Dogra Ji S/o Lt. Sh. Naseeb Chand Ji R/o 337/A Gole Market Gandhi Nagar Jammu who left for heavenly abode on 05.03.2023.

Tenth Day will be performed on 14.03.2023 (Tuesday) at 11:00 AM at our residence.

Kriya will be performed on 17.03.2023 (Friday) at 12:00 Noon at our residence.

Uthala will be performed on 17.03.2023 (Friday) at Laxmi Narayan Mandir, Gandhi Nagar at 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

Grief Stricken

Daughters-in-law & Sons

Vijay Kumari W/o Lt. Sh. Vijay Dogra

Punam & Yograj Dogra

Lt. Mr. Suraj Prakash Dogra

Seema Bala & Rajesh Dogra

Bhabis & Brothers

Neelam Kumari & Sh. Krishan Lal Dogra

Sisters & Brothers-in-law

Krishna Devi & Lt Sh. Sham Lal

Lt. Smt. Kamla Devi

Shanti Dogra & Lt. Sh. Ram Sarup Kohli

Daughters & Sons-in-law

Smt. Sarla Devi & Lt. Sh. Kewal Krishan Verma

Smt. Santosh Devi & Sh. Sushil Kumar

Grand Children : Radhav Bhardwaj, Shreya Bhardwaj, Khushi Bhardwaj, Jiya Bhardwaj, Madhav Bhardwaj, Anmol Verma

Mob.: 9682624831, 9682337882, 9149470479

FIFTH DAY

With profound grief and sorrow, we inform the sad demise of our beloved Brother-in-law Sh. Ram Lal Gupta Husband of Late Smt Vidya Devi R/o H. No. 37, Lane No. 1, Garden Avenue, Talab Tillo, Jammu.

Fifth day shall be performed on 15th March (Wednesday) at Brahman Sabha, Parade at 10 am to 10:30 am.

Grief Stricken:-

Smt. Lalita Devi W/o Late Sh. Bal Krishan Pargal

Late Smt. Veena Pargal W/o Sh. Vijay Pargal

Smt. Suman Pargal & Dr. N. K. Pargal

M/s New Raja Boot House

Mob. 9419355564, 9419188956

KRIYA/UTHALA

WITH PROFOUND GRIEF & SORROW, WE REGRET TO INFORM THE SAD DEMISE OF OUR BELOVED SH SAT PAL VERMA S/O LT. SH KHUSHI RAM. KRIYA WILL BE PERFORMED ON 15-3-2023 (WEDNESDAY) AT OUR RESIDENCE SHEETLA MANDIR GALI OPPOSITE MAHAJAN HALL (UDHAMPUR).

UTHALA AT MAHAJAN HALL ON 15-3-2023 AT 4.30 PM.

GRIEF STRICKEN

Smt Luxmi Devi -Wife

Smt Pushpa Devi -Bhabhi

Smt Arti & Raj Kumar -Son & Daughter-in-law

Smt Honey & Anil Kumar -Son & Daughter-in-law

Smt Veena & Narinder Kumar -Son & Daughter-in-law

Smt Poonam & Vishal Pandoh -Daughter & Son-in-law

Smt Sunita & Anil Verma -Daughter & Son-in-law

MAHALUXMI CATERERS

SHEETLA MANDIR GALI

9419160485, 9419142236

OBITUARY

With profound grief and sorrow we regret to inform the sad demise of our beloved mother Smt Prabhawati Bhat (Amaji) W/o Late Sh Prem Nath Bhat originally resident of Nagam, Chadoora A/P Flat No. 301 Tower 2, Shri Radha Sky Garden Sector 16B Greater Noida West (UP) who left for heavenly abode on 10-03-2023 (Friday).

Grief Stricken :

(Brother-in-law & Sister-in-law)

Sh Raj Nath Bhat & Smt Dulari Bhat

(Sons & Daughters-in-law)

Late Sh Bushan Lal Bhat & Smt Usha Bhat

Sh Subhan Lal Bhat & Smt Rita Bhat

Sh Vijay Kumar Bhat & Smt Bimla Bhat

Sh Bittan Krishen Bhat & Smt Nimi Bhat

Sh Sohan Lal Bhat & Smt Rita Bhat

Sh Sanjay Kumar Bhat & Smt Rajni Bhat

Smt Tosha Mattoo & Sh Yogesh Mattoo (Daughter and Son-in-law)

Deeply remembered by :

SAMAST BHAT’S, MAHALDAR’S, PANDITA’S, RAINA’S, KOUL’S

CONTACT NO’S :- 9416229080, 9419210744, 9958601360, 9311011848

remembrance

6TH DEATH ANNIVERSARY

14th of March

S. Varinder Singh (Sonu)

(H C in J&K Police)

Remembrance (6th Death Anniversary)

Days will pass and turn into years

but I will always remember you with silent tears.

Missing you

Remembered by :

Rasvinder Kour – Wife

Daughters

Gungavat Kour

Nitsimrat Kour

Mob No. 9419154294

TENTH DAY KRIYA

With profound grief and sorrow we regret to inform that our beloved Dr. Vijay Kumar Bhan (Retd. Professor and HOD at ASCOMS) originally resident of Kani Kadal, Srinagar, presently residing at Bhavani Nagar, Jammu, left for his heavenly abode on Monday, 6th March 2023.

TENTH DAY KRIYA will be performed on Wednesday, March 15th at Akhnoor Ghat followed by assembly at 11 AM at 2A Bhawani Nagar, Janipur.

GRIEF STRICKEN:

Smt. Sheela Raina and Late Sh. Amar Nath Raina (Mother-In-law & Father-in-law)

former resident of Upper Colony, Indira Nagar, Udhampur.

Smt. Viji and Late Sh. B.L. Moza (Sister-in-law and Brother-in-law)

Smt. Neemo and Late Sh. P.M. Dhar (Sister-in-law and Brother-in-law)

Smt. Anila and Sh. Lalit Kaul (Sister-in-law and Brother-in-law)

Phones: 9818406654, 9419131520, 8106213213

condolence

A great soul. A great personality.

Dissapear from this world. A great loss that can’t be fullfilled.

I can only pray God to rest his soul in heaven & give courage to his family to bear this irreparable loss.

from

Ashok Verma

C/o Verma Brothers

Purani Mandi

9419184341

Bhog/antim ardaas

With profound grief and deep sorrow, we inform the sad demise of Sh Narinder Singh S/o S Piara Singh, R/o H No. 123, Sector C, Sainik Colony, Jammu.

Bhog Shri Akhand Path Sahib at 10 am on 15/03/2023.

Kirtan and Antim Ardaas from 11.00 am to 12.30 pm at Gurudwara Singh Sabha, Sainik Colony, Jammu.

GRIEF STRICKEN

S. Piara Singh (Father)

Smt Tara Devi (Mother)

Reema Sharma (Wife)

Gurmeet Singh (Brother)

Seema Devi (Sister-in-law)

Kusum Lata (Sister)

Parshottam Kumar (Brother-in-law)

Sonakshi Singh (Daughter) (9419169833)

Contact Number

9419169833, 9086069833, 9797389730

Remembrance

Surrinder Nath Sumbly fondly known to all as Saiblal

” A loving father, tender and kind, what a beautiful memory you left behind.”

It’s been one year since you left us, for your heavenly abode. We remember you and miss your presence in every moment of our lives. You will always live in our memories and hearts and shall be remembered for your love, compassion, care & humanity.

Deeply missed & Remembered everyday…..

Bimla Sumbly (wife of late Shri Surrinder Nath Sumbly)

Sunita & Rakesh Sumbly (daughter-in-law & Son)

Sushma & Vimal Sumbly (daughter-in-law & Son)

Nidhi & Vicky Sumbly (daughter-in-law & Son)

Rakhee & Suraj Kaul (daughter & SoN-in-law)

Grand children

Rahul, Pragya, Rithik, Abhishek , Aditya & Sheen

Contact: 9822530001 & 9811519934

Tenth day/Kriya

With profound grief and sorrow we inform the sad demise of our beloved Mother Smt. Sharda Sharma w/o Late Sh. Prakash Sharma on 6th of March 2023.

Tenth Day will be performed on Wednesday 15th of March 2023 at 10.30 am at our residence flat no 104/A 3rd floor Royal nest II Apartments sec 3 ext,Trikuta nagar Jammu.

Kriya will be performed on Thursday 16th of March at our residence at 12.30 PM.

Grief stricken

Daughter-in-law & Son

Mansi & Ashutosh Sharma

Pratima & Sarvdaman Sharma (Daughter & Son in law)

Surbhi & Nikhil Ghavate (Grand Daughter & Grand Son-in-law)

Sanchita Sharma (Grand Daughter)

All nears & dears

7006556105/9419139126/9622310375

Tenth day kriya

Our beloved Karmayogni “SARLA BHAT” D/o Late Sh. Lasssa Kak Bhat and Late Shmt Leela Wati Bhat, originally from Darbagh-Harwan Kashmir merged her consciousness with the Supreme Lord on 6th March 2023 at Noida.

Tenth Day Kriya will be performed at “Chotti Ganga”, Murad Nagar, Ghaziabad on 15th March, and assembly will take place at 11.00 am at Tower-Z, Apt- 7B, Plot F21C, TGB, Meghdutam sector-50, Noida.

BHAT pariwar, (Darbagh-Harwan)

4-Mohinder Nagar,

Canal Road, Jammu-Tawi

Mobile: 9419188219, 7051877244

Masvar/vaharvar

Love you Maa

“The world changes from year to year, our lives from day to day, but the love and memory of you shall never pass away”

One year may have passed but thoughts of you are evergreen. You are embedded in our souls. You are the most beautiful memory which we have kept locked inside our hearts. You shall continue to stay with us forever more.

Masvar and Vaharvar of our beloved Mother Smt. Pyari Jatta W/o Lt. Sh. Maharaj Krishen Jatta will be performed on 14th and 15th of March 2023 at Gurgaon, Delhi.

Deeply missed & fondly remembered by

Daughters & Sons-in-laws

Sonika Bali W/o Kunwar Randhir Bali

Monika Taing W/o Vineet Taing

Sheetal Koul W/o K.K. Koul

Grand Children and Nears & Dears

Mobile : 9871086161, 9685086363

BARKHI

One Year has been passed since you left us for heavenly abode, your memories and sweet blessings are always with us, but we continue to miss you every moment.

The BARKHI of our beloved Lt. Sh. Rajesh Grover (Bobby) will be performed on 14th of March 2023 (Tuesday), at our residence H. No. 3 Baba Jeevan Shah Mohalla, Shaheedi Chowk, Jammu (J&K)

DEEPLY MISSED BY:

Anju Grover (Wife)

Krishna Grover (Son)

(Daughter & Son-In-Law)

Chahat Khajuria & Anam Khajuria

(Sister & Brother-In-Law)

Seema Ahuja & Vikas Ahuja

(Sister & Brother-In-Law)

Rakhi Gandotra & Amit Gandotra

Contact: 9419200353, 8717066969, 9971775418

Remembrance of our grandmother

Nine days have passed since you left for heavenly abode but not a singly moment has passed when we did not remember you. You will always be in our heart. We will feel your presence in every moment of our life.

with love and respect from

Grand Daughters & Grand Sons-in-law

Renuka Pandit & Kuldeep Pandit

Ripoo Raina & Sunil Thusoo

Kitty Raina & Vicky Bhat

Madhu Raina & Sachin Dhar

Grand Sons & Grand Daughters-in-law

Rahul Raina & Kiran Raina

Amit Raina & Sakshi Raina

Grand Children: Megha Raina, Hunny Raina & Archik Raina

Great Grandchildren : Myra, Talin, Avi, Peehu & Divit

REMEMBRANCE

5th Death Anniversary

Five years have passed since you left us but there was not a single day when your good memories did not strike our minds.

Deeply remembered by :

Son & Daughter-in-law

Indu Bhushan Sharma & Radhika Sharma

(Co-convener BJP Trade & Industry Cell)

Late Sanjay Seth & Asha Seth

Daughters & Sons-in-law

Suchinder Prabha & Sh Ram Nath Sharma

Renu Sangra & Sh Naresh Sangra

M/s Surya Sales Corp

Apsra Road Gandhi Nagar Jammu 9419187705

Flash Mob Gandhi Nagar Jammu 9697770573 Show less

Humble tribute

Swami Mast Bab Ji left his physical body for divine abode on 11th March 2023. He was disciple of Yug Guru Swami Nand Lal Ji of Tikker Ashram. He raised a number of Ashrams for propogation of Sanatan Dharma. We all bow down to his holy memory with deep gratitude. Our heartfelt prayers to God that Swami Ji may shower his blessings on all of us as before and devotees be blessed with the strength to bear the painful physical separation.

AUM SHANTI

“ASHRAM’’

PATOLI

All Devotees

Sunil Raina (Jawahar) Rattan Lal Raina

Fifth Day

With profound grief and sorrow, we inform the demise of our beloved Sh. Satish Chander Khajuria (Ex-CHIEF ENFORCEMENT OFFICER, JMC) H/O Smt. Sharda Khajuria, R/O Talab Tillo, on 11th march’ 2023, Saturday. Fifth day shall be performed at Shiv Mandir, AIIMS approach Road, ward no.3, Vijaypur from 9.00 AM to 10.00 AM on 15th March, 2023 (Wednesday).

GRIEF STRICKEN:-

Sister-in-law & Brother-in-law

Smt. USHA RANI & Sh. VIJAY KUMAR (MES)

Smt. ASHA RANI & Sh. RAMA NAND

Smt. RASHMI SHARMA & Sh. SHAM PARSHAD

(MANAGER, J&K BANK)

Niece and Nephew

Mr. SUMEET PARGOTRA (MANAGER RESERVE BANK OF INDIA)

Dr. RISHIKA SHARMA

MASTER AARYAV

Mr. AADHYAM

M/S SAI RAM COLLECTION, MAIN MARKET, VIJAYPUR

MOB NO. 9419193273, 9419125493, 9419111569

10TH DAY KRIYA

With profound grief and sorrow, we inform the sad demise of our beloved Smt. Pinky Devi W/o Sh. Chander Prakash originally resident of Old Janipur Near Power House H.No. 94.

10th Day will be performed on 15-03-2023.

10th Day Kriya: 10.00 AM to 11.00 AM at Kabir Mandir.

Satsang: 11.00 AM to 12.00 Noon at Ambedkar Park.

Lunch: 12.00 Noon onwards at Ambedkar Park.

Grief Stricken

Sh. Chander Prakash (Husband)

Brothers & Bhabhis

B.K. Surinder Kumar

Ashok Kumar & Geeta Devi

Vinod Kumar & Renu Devi

Sons & Daughter-in-law

Rahul Kumar & Arti

Sunny Kumar

Daughters & Son-in-law

Pooja & Lekh Raj

Neha

Bhardwaj Family

Mob: 9906331841

UTHALA

With profound grief and sorrow, we inform the sad demise of our beloved Sh. Om Prakash Sudan S/o Lt. Sh. Nand Lal Sharma R/o Sec-7, Lane No.5, H.No. 125.

Uthala will be performed on 16-03-2023 at Ram Mandir, Sec-6 at 5 PM.

Grief Stricken

Smt. Sushma Sudan – Wife

& Sudan Family

M.No: 7780825191, 7780851881, 9906900317

SHRADHANJALI

Vijeshwar Devasthan Trust (Regd.), Tehsil Bijbehara condoles the sad demise of Smt. Lakshmi Raina W/o Late Sh Kanth Ram Raina, erstwhile resident of Bijbehara. The members prayed to God for Sadgati to the departed soul and courage to bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

vkse “kkafr!

General Secretary

Vijeshwar DevasthanTrust (Regd.) Tehsil Bijbehara

Email: vijeshwar@vdtbijbehara.org

Mobile No : +91- 8491905765

condolence

WE ARE DEEPLY SADDENED TO HEAR ABOUT THE SUDDEN AND UNTIMELY DEMISE OF DR. VIJAY KUMAR BHAN HUSBAND OF DR. VEENA RAINA.WE EXTEND OUR HEARTFELT CONDOLENCES TO HIS BEREAVED FAMILY AND RELATIVES GRIEVING THE IRREPARABLE LOSS.

MAY THE DEPARTED SOUL BE AT ETERNAL PEACE IN HEAVEN.

DHAR DENTAL CLINIC, GANDOTRA MEDICATE, SUBASH NAGAR JAMMU

TENTH DAY/KRIYA/UTHALA

With profound grief and sorrow, we regret to inform about the sad demise of our beloved Smt. Shubrani Gupta (Soma Devi) W/o Sh. Parshotam Lal Gupta R/o Bari Brahmana, who left for heavenly abode on 05-03-2023.

Tenth Day will be perforfmed on Tuesday 14th March 2023 from 12 Noon at Shiv Mandir near Mahindra Showroom Bari Brahmana.

Kriya will be performed on Friday 17th March 2023 from 12 Noon at our residence H.No. 61 Ward No. 12, Bari Brahmana

Uthala will be performed on Friday 17th March 2023 from (4 PM to 5 PM) at Shiv Mandir near Mahindra Showroom Bari Brahmana.

Grief Stricken

Devar & Devrani

Sh. Bhushan Lal Gupta & Smt. Sudesh Gupta

Sh. Vijay Gupta & Smt. Neelam Gupta

Sons & Daughters-in-law

Sh. Sanjeev Gupta (Babal) & Smt. Meera Gupta

Sh. Kamal Gupta & Smt. Mamta Gupta

Sh. Rakesh Gupta (Sona) & Smt. Jyoti Gupta

Daughter & Son-in-law

Smt. Ritu Gupta & Sh. Ramesh Gupta

Smt. Pooja Gupta & Sh. Suresh Dogra

Mob. 7780955095, 9906145704, 7006729809

TENTH DAY KRIYA

With profound grief and sorrow we regret to inform that our beloved Dr. Vijay Kumar Bhan (Retd. Professor and HOD at ASCOMS) originally resident of Kani Kadal, Srinagar, presently residing at Bhavani Nagar, Jammu, left for his heavenly abode on Monday, 6th March 2023.

TENTH DAY KRIYA will be performed on Wednesday, March 15th at Akhnoor Ghat followed by

assembly at 11 AM at 2A Bhawani Nagar, Janipur.

GRIEF STRICKEN:

Dr. Veena Raina (Wife)

Brother and Sister-in-law

Sh. B.L. Bhan and Smt. Sushma Bhan

Brother-in-law and Sister

Sh. M.K Raina and Smt. Kamini Raina

Smt. Sheela Raina (Mother-In-Law)

Ashish and Bhavika Bhan (Nephew and Daughter-in-law)

Vivek and Vincey Bhan (Son and Daughter-in-law)

Vivek and Meenakshi Tiku (Son-in-law and Niece)

Manoj and Urvashi Dhar (Son-in-law and Niece)

Arvind and Grishma Raina (Nephew and Daughter-in-law)

Vineet and Shikha Bhan (Son and Daughter-in-law)

Phones: 9419131520, 9419131530

tenth day

With profound grief and sorrow, we regret to inform the sad demise of our beloved Sh Mohinder Kumar (Poonch Wale) (Retd XEN/PDD) S/o Late Sh Babu Nikku Ram who left for heavenly abode on 06/03/23.

Tenth Day will be performed at our residence H No. 128-A Ram Vihar, Old Janipur Jammu on Wednesday 15-03-2023 at 11:00 AM.

GRIEF STRICKEN :

Smt Sneh Lata (Wife)

Brothers & Sisters in law

Smt Vijay Lakshmi & Dr Vipon Banotra

Smt Anupama & Late Pawan Banotra

Smt Neera & Late Satish Banotra

Sisters & Brothers-in-law

Smt Reva & Sh Rajeev Verma

Smt Chander Rekha & Sh Nand Kishore Tak

Sons & Daughters in law

Smt Shilpa & Sh Raj Kr Banotra

Smt Anu & Sh Achal Banotra

Miss Anshu Malini- Daughter

Varun – Son

Smt Jayansti & Sh Mohan Singh Rajwal (Daughter & Son in law)

Mehaan, Adhvik, Adhira & Mahira (Grand Children)

M/S OM SAI BHARAT GAS BANTALAB, jammu

Mob : 9419155715, 9419887100, 9797532833

CHOUBARSI

Four years have passed since you left us for your heavenly abode. We remember you and miss your presence in every moment of our lives. You will always live in our memories and will be remembered for your love, compassion and care.

Choubarsi of our beloved Late Smt. Banti Devi W/o Lt. Sh. Suraj Ram Gupta will be performed on 15th of March, 2023( Wednesday) at our residence Ward no 1 House No 265 Subhash Nagar Udhampur from 11 am.

Deeply missed and remembered by

Daughters-in-law & Sons

Smt. Suman & Sh. Vijay Kumar Gupta

Smt. Girja & Sh. Shakti Kumar Gupta.

Daughters & Sons-in-law

Smt. Swarna Kanta & Sh. Madan Lal Gupta

Smt. Neelam and Sh. Ram Murti Gupta.

Grand Daughters-in-law and Grandsons

Sonali & Amit Gupta

Sumit Gupta

Shruti & Nipun Gupta

Barbie & Piyush Mahajan

Rakshit Mahajan.

Grand daughter and Grand Son in law

Ankita & Akhil Vaid

6005016903, 9797534240, 9906074805

Vaharwar/Remembrance

One year has passed since you left us for your heavenly abode. We remember you and miss your presence in every moment of our life, you will always live in our memories and shall be remembered for your, compassion and care.

Deeply Missed & Remembered By

Bansi Lal Bradoo Saraf & Lalita Ji

Omkar Nath Raina & Prana Raina

Cell No.: 9419836050

Barkhi

One Year have been passed since you left us for heavenly abode, your memories and sweet blessings are always with us, but we continue to miss you every moment.

The BARKHI of our beloved Lt Shakuntala Devi W/o Lt.Sh Khajur Singh will be performed on 14th of March 2023 (Tuesday), 12 PM at our residence House No 201, Sec 1, Adarsh Enclave, Bahu Tehsil Office, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.

Deeply Missed by:

Son: Lt Rakesh Singh (Rinku)

Daughter: Beenu Jamwal.

DEATH ANNIVERSARY

Twenty years have passed, since the cruel hands of death snatched you from us on 14th of March 2003. We miss you all the time. Your sweet memories shall remain with us till life.

From :

Family members