Two months long ‘Shopping Festival’ concludes at Wave Mall

JAMMU, Jan 13: Two months long “Shopping Festival” concluded at Wave Mall.

On the concluding function, Dr SP Vaid, DGP J&K was the chief guest, while AK Choudhary, ADGP, Police Housing Corporation and SA Warali, IGP were guest of honour. Ranjeet Singh Randhawa, GM Wave Mall was also present on the occasion.

On the occasion, a bumper draw of the “Shopping Festival” was also held, wherein businessmen from Wave Mall namely Abhimanyu Bhandari, Sanjeev Choudhary, Suraj Mahendru, Bharat Bhandari, Raman Verma, Rajinder Kumar and Satbir Singh were also present.

The first prize (car) was won by Nitin, who made purchases from John Players during shopping festival, while the second prize (motorcycle) was won by Rahul, who made purchases from Louis Phillipe. The third prize (3 LEDs) were won by Sudesh, Manish and Suraj, who made purchases from Mohan Lal. The fourth prize (air conditioner) was won by Mehraj Sheikh, who made purchases from Pratap Shoes, while the fifth prize (refrigerator) was won by TP Singh, who made purchases from Pepe Jeans.

The consolation prizes (microwave and smart phones) were won by the people, who had made purchases from Mohan Lal, Pepe, Octave, Mufti, Wazwan, Grand Grill Inn, Pratap Shoes, Indian Terrain, Planet Fashion and others.

