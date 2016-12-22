Suhag, Raha to attend their last DAC meet tomorrow

NEW DELHI: Army chief Gen Dalbir Singh Suhag and IAF chief Air Chief Marshal Arup Raha will tomorrow take part in their last meeting of the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), during which several key projects will be discussed.

Both the chiefs retire on December 31, sources said adding that most of the proposals that will be considered are for the army and the IAF.

Also on the agenda are two classified projects, one pertaining to acquisition of arms and ammunition for the Special Forces and another related to the Airborne Warning And Control System (AWACS).

Another key proposal is the procurement of six multi-mission maritime aircraft (Dornier) for the Coast Guard, besides possible purchase of one more transport aircraft C-17.

The DAC, chaired by Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar, has moved fast on proposals that have been stuck for ages. (AGENCIES)

