Srinagar records coldest day of season at 8

SRINAGAR, Dec 24: Srinagar and North Kashmir recorded coldest day of the season so far with chilly winds blowing across the Valley forcing people to stay indoors.

Srinagar recorded maximum day temperature of 8 degree Celsius today, 0.1 degree Celsius below yesterday’s temperature which was recorded at 8.1 degree Celsius. The normal day temperature for this time of the year for Srinagar city is 9 degree Celsius.

Qazigund in South showed improvement in day temperature as it rose from yesterday’s 8.7 degree Celsius to 10.1 degree Celsius. Pahalgam recorded 13.2 degree Celsius while yesterday it was recorded at 7.6 degree Celsius, Kokernag recorded 10. 2 degree Celsius, while yesterday, the temperature of the town was 9.8 degree Celsius. In North Kashmir’s Kupwara town the maximum temperature was recorded at 7 degree Celsius which is one degree Celsius below than that of yesterday’s.

Chilly winds were blowing across Central and North Kashmir today forcing people to remain indoors. The higher reaches of Kashmir received light snowfall bringing down the day temperature in North and Central Kashmir.

Jammu recorded a maximum of 22 degree Celsius, Katra 20.2 degree Celsius, Banihal 15 degree Celsius, Batote 15.5 degree Celsius and Bhaderwah 14.8 degree Celsius.

Srinagar recorded a minus 4.4 degree Celsius as minimum temperature while it was minus 4.6 degree Celsius and minus 2 degree Celsius in Pahalgam and Gulmarg respectively.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of minus 4.0 degree Celsius, Kupwara minus 4.8 degree Celsius and Kokernag minus 4.8 degree Celsius.

Leh town recorded a low of minus 1.5 degree Celsius today while yesterday it was shivering at minus 8.2 degree Celsius.

The minimum temperatures in Jammu dropped today as it recorded minimum temperature of 8.1 degree Celsius against yesterday’s 9 degree Celsius.

Katra town recorded 7 degree Celsius, Batote 3 degree Celsius and Banihal 1 degree Celsius while Bhaderwah recorded a low of minus 1 degree Celsius.

A Meteorological Department official said that weather is likely to remain cloudy and dry in the State during the next 24 hours and this could bring in some improvement in the night temperatures during this period. The official said that snow and rains are likely at isolated places in the hills of Kashmir.

The Dal lake and most other water bodies around Srinagar city and elsewhere in the Valley have partially frozen.

The night temperatures continue to be below subzero for last three weeks, parts of Dal lake and other water bodies continue to be frozen. The taps and water pipes are also freezing at several places during the night leading to the water shortage in certain areas in the morning. Frosty mornings and slippery roads cause problems to pedestrians and motorists in Srinagar city and other places.

Due to cold weather conditions, people are mostly staying indoors to save themselves from cold wave. The power generation has gone down leading to power crisis in Kashmir.

