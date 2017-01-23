Spoors Tech to expand client base in Africa, Europe and APAC

MUMBAI, Jan 22: Data and cloud-based solutions provider Spoors Technologies plans to expand client base in Africa, Singapore, Europe and Asia Pacific countries.

“Within a few years of setting shop in India, Spoors has established presence in Africa, Singapore, Europe and the rest of APAC through MOUs and channel partners. Spoors now plans to expand its client base in these countries and overall, scale it up by 100 per cent,” Spoors Technologies Chief Sales and Marketing Officer Ramanan Subramani told PTI.

Spoors currently consists of a 50-member workforce, and its clients include 120-plus national and international companies. Spoors has presence in Nepal, Myanmar, Bangladesh, UAE, South Africa and Singapore.

For 2017, Spoors plans to focus on brand building and communication strategies to attract investors and scale its tool, effort to the next level by building robust intelligence using data from clients, he said.

The company has invested Rs 1.5 crore through angel investors and looking at raising around USD 3-5 million from the PE investor’s in the next 6-8 months period, Subramani added.

Spoors engaged in data collection and self serviced cloud-based solution that helps businesses maximise productivity using enterprise workflow and activity management. Spoors’ vision is to be a one-stop shop for enterprises aiming to build a futuristic, mobile workforce.

Spoors Technologies tied up with Mahindra Finance (MFL) to overcame the problems that followed demonetisation.

In line with the Digital India Campaign, Spoors is also on a mission to digitise almost all Pen-and- Paper based data accrual functions at organisations across the globe, irrespective of their scale and complexity. Any company that uses this solution can proudly and unequivocally contribute to reduced deforestation and global warming, he added. (PTI)

