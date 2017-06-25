Shopkeeper’s body recovered, man attempts suicide

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, June 24: A shopkeeper’s dead body was recovered under mysterious circumstances from Shiv Nagar area of Udhampur town while one person made abortive attempt on his life at Rehmbal today.

A police spokesman said that dead body of 35- year- old, Pawan Kumar, son of Kartar Chand, resident of Kanha in Ramnagar, was recovered from his rented room at Shiv Nagar in Udhampur town this morning. He was running shop in the same locality. The police was informed by the locals about the matter.

The police party arrived there and shifted the body to District Hospital for postmortem. It was later handed over to the family. The police has started inquest proceedings under 174 CrPC.

Meanwhile, Middle aged man belonging to labour class, was found lying on the road side near Jib Morh Rehmbal under the influence of poisonous stuff. The people informed police which rushed him to Udhampur hospital. He was later identified as Dashrath Sharma, son of Bodhi Ram, resident of Bihar. His condition was stated to be serious and was later referred to GMC Jammu. The police has taken cognizance of the matter.

