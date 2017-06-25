sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
Breaking News:

Shopkeeper’s body recovered, man attempts suicide

Posted on 25/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior

Excelsior Correspondent
UDHAMPUR,  June 24: A shopkeeper’s dead body was recovered under mysterious circumstances from  Shiv Nagar area of Udhampur town while one person made abortive attempt on his life at Rehmbal today.
A police spokesman said that dead body of 35- year- old,  Pawan Kumar, son of  Kartar Chand, resident of Kanha in Ramnagar, was recovered from his rented room at Shiv Nagar in Udhampur town this morning. He was running shop in the same locality. The police was informed by the locals about the matter.
The police party arrived there and shifted the  body to District Hospital for postmortem. It was later handed over to the family. The police has started inquest proceedings under 174 CrPC.
Meanwhile,  Middle aged man belonging to labour class, was found lying on the road side near Jib Morh Rehmbal under the influence of  poisonous stuff.  The people informed police which rushed him to Udhampur hospital. He was later identified as Dashrath Sharma, son of Bodhi Ram, resident of Bihar. His condition was stated to be serious and was later referred to GMC Jammu.  The police has taken cognizance of the matter.

related-video

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

google-play-store-badgeappstore_button

Share With
This entry was posted in jammu news, State2. Bookmark the permalink.
Scroll to Top