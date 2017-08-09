Restructure MoD in national interest

Harsha Kakar

The writing has been on the wall for a long time, yet the government hesitates to act. Management of defence at the national level,desperately needs restructuring. The Ministry of Defence (MoD), in its present form is unsuitable for meeting the challenges of the twenty first century. It is the only MoD, amongst all international military powers, which is more suited as a stumbling block, rather than as a supporting, guiding and decision-making organization.

In every government organ, it is the controlling ministry which is responsible to project a correct picture and support its subordinate establishments, which have no direct link with different ministries. The Home Ministry always ensures that the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) get their requirements, dues and equipment, essential for fulfilment of tasks. The MoD, on the other hand, is geared for just the opposite.

The seventh pay commission asked for details about the military, wrong inputs were sent by the MoD, without consulting the service HQs, resulting in a skewed release of the pay commission, compelling service chiefs to reject the final award, the first time in Indian history. The PMO had to step in to rectify the anomaly. It delayed the military’s pay commission by over a year.

The Government scrapped rations to officers, the MoD remained silent. It should have protested on behalf of the military stating that these were not ‘free rations’ but ‘entitled rations’ and part of service conditions. Further there is nothing like a ‘peace station’, as all units, irrespective of location, are always prepared to move on six hours’ notice and most spend months out on training and exercises. It led to some service officers, approaching the courts,as the decision involved tampering with conditions of service, which can never be implemented as a one-sided decision.

The army has approached the ministry multiple times to act against those who erred from ordnance factories, resulting in over twenty casualties in the Pulgaon mine blast, thereby preventing similar accidents in the future, but there was no response.The incident occurred over a year ago. A frustrated Vice Chief had to publicly raise the issue of poor quality of products from ordnance factories and the same was also commented upon by the defence minister in parliament.

The latest Government orders, now in the pipeline, on curtailing canteen facilities would result in mass protests from veterans, if implemented, as serving personnel are bound by silence. This again is an authorised entitlement for serving and veterans and cannot be curtailed without justification. The MoD just passes orders from the government for implementation as if it is a post office. It has never stood by the military and requested the Government to reconsider.

CAG reports have repeatedly humiliated the MoD for its poor record in procurements of stores and questioned it over shortfalls of even essentials like bullet proof jackets, boots and helmets. There has only been limited forward movement. Recently, it blamed them for not maintaining requisite ammunition in case of hostilities, an issue which echoed in parliament. But nothing is likely to make the elephant in the MoD move. It desperately needs to be restructured and pushed hard, if it must function and be the organization it was designed to be.

The basic problem of the MoD remains in its structure and composition. It comprises solely of civilians, with very limited knowledge of matters military, who are posted for short tenures. Handling military issues requires an understanding on military matters, which most lack, as the military is specific and has no lateral intake. Hence their knowledge remains limited, resulting in questioning military demands and becoming a stumbling block, rather than a supporting one. It is not their fault but a structural flaw which has never been rectified due to government apathy. Briefly put, the MoD has ‘full control without accountability or responsibility’.

The defence secretary, as per the national war book is responsible for defence of the nation, a line copied from the British. However, our great leaders failed to note, that in the UK, the defence secretary is a politician, whereas in India his counterpart is the defence minister. The Indian defence secretary is a bureaucrat and invariably one who has never earlier served in the ministry, hence lacks knowledge on military organizations, tactics and strategy.

Ideally, the MoD, should have a mix of military and civilians working together in a cohesive manner, to meet demands of national security. In many countries, retired officers have also been absorbed in the MoD, solely to enable the minister and his staff understand matters military at appropriate levels.

The Integrated Defence Staff (IDS), was created to offset this shortcoming, however, has never been accepted as such. The basic cause in India has been the demand for bureaucratic control, rather than political controlas it was meant to be, accompanied by fear of coups. Irrational logic, but true. Most defence minister’s, equally lost on military matters, prefer dealing with civilian bureaucrats, rather than uniformed and stern looking military personnel, speaking a language beyond their comprehension.

Recent times have thrown up a collection of challenges on national security, Doklam, growing Pak interference in Kashmir, rising militancy and a belligerent Chinawhich is increasing its forays into the Indian Ocean. Thus, the MoD and military must work hand in glove, especially as the government still fears appointing a Chief of Defence Staff (CDS). Thus, what India requires now is a cohesive organization at the helm which can work seamlessly with service HQs in management of defence.

Even the Government knows that its present structures are ill-prepared for the future, since it recently sanctioned funds to Vice Chiefs to enhance procurements. However, this sanction comes with many riders, including obtaining clearance from financial advisors, under the MoD. Therefore, stumbling blocks would continue to remain.

I wonder if this Government will act and bring about radical and desperately needed changes in management of defence at the apex level or like the countless prior to it, ignore and let time pass, after all, the military can handle any crisis by itself, as it has never let the nation down. If structural changes do not occur before the next elections, then this would be another ‘run of the mill’ government, surviving on the oratory powers of its leaders, who have failed to secure the nation from future threats and prepared the military for the twenty-first century.

(The author is a retired Major General of the Indian Army)

feedbackexcelsior@gmail.com

Related

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

Share With