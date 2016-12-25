Ready to meet militancy, internal security challenges in J&K: CRPF DG

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Dec 24: CRPF Director General K Durga Prasad said today the CRPF was ready to meet with all kind of security challenges of internal security in Jammu and Kashmir and would also play its role behind the International Border, where it has been deployed along with local police to tackle the militants and infiltrators.

Addressing after inaugurating CRPF Battalion Headquarters at Hiranagar sector in Kathua district this afternoon, Prasad, who flew-in here today from New Delhi on a three-day visit and had high level review of internal security in J&K with top para-military officers, declared that the CRPF was fully braced up to meet the challenges of militancy and law and order situation for which 60 battalions of the force have been stationed in the State apart from 150 additional companies, which were recently moved here to tackle Kashmir unrest. Prasad would visit Srinagar tomorrow.

“Be it the internal security situation, anti-militancy operations and law and order problems, the CRPF has excellently performed its role and it was ready to face any kind of situation in the State for which its officers and jawans were always ready,” the CRPF chief said.

Referring to Jammu and Kashmir situation, he said the CRPF jawans should be ready 24×7 to meet with any kind of eventuality in the State.

“The situation is tough and challenging. It demands adequate response for which the CRPF is ready. Our jawans must be prepared every time to take on the anti-national elements and eventuality has to be met any time,” he asserted and boosted the morale of jawans for putting in their brave efforts in meeting the situation.

Prasad, who was accompanied by newly appointed IG CRPF, Jammu, AV Chauhan and other senior officers, said the CRPF had always been in forefront of tackling the situation, which it has proved during recent unrest in the Kashmir valley, Jat agitation in Haryana etc.

“The CRPF has proved its mettle in dealing with internal strife as well as conducting anti militancy operations in Jammu and Kashmir. It has successfully met the challenges and will continue to do so,” he added.

Durga Prasad said the CRPF has challenging tasks in Jammu and Kashmir but it has met them and will continue to do so. “We have come up to expectations of the people and our endeavour will remain the same,” he added.

Referring to recent militancy related incidents in Jammu and Kashmir, the CRPF Director General said this has increased responsibility of the para-military force as it has twin fights in hand-one to tackle militancy and second to maintain internal law and order situation in the State. “But we have well prepared strategy in place to meet the twin challenges in which we have been successful too”.

Asserting that earlier the CRPF was responsible only for maintaining law and order situation, Prasad said now they have got additional responsibility of conducting anti-militancy operations and added that they are fully prepared for such a situation.

He said CRPF and Special Operations Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police have jointly conducted several successful operations in the State and there was perfect liaison among all security agencies operating against the militants and maintenance of law and order situation.

Earlier, CRPF Director General K Durga Prasad was briefed on prevailing situation by senior CRPF officers including IG CRPF Jammu AV Chauhan, Sham Lal, DIG, Neetu Bhattacharya, DIG, Pawan Kumar, DIG and SS Rana Commandant among others. RK Sheetal, Executive Engineer CPWD, Madhopur Division, who was responsible for construction of the Battalion Headquarters, was also present.

The CRPF DG was briefed by the officers on internal security and border situation in Jammu.

Sources said with the construction of Battalion Headquarters of the CRPF in Hiranagar sector of Kathua district close to the International Border with Pakistan would help the CRPF to carry out search operations behind the border with Jammu and Kashmir Police to ensure that even if the militants manage to infiltrate, they are encountered and eliminated well in time before they could manage to reach Jammu-Pathankot National Highway.

