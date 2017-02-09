PM assures all help for return of Kashmir migrants to Valley

*Modi calls for speedy implementation of AoA

JAMMU, Feb 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured all measures from the Government of India for early return of all Kashmiri migrants to the Valley with full dignity and honour and called upon the State Government to speedily implement ‘Agenda of Alliance’ (AoA) reached between PDP and BJP, the two coalition partners, before formation of the Government in Jammu and Kashmir saying the Centre would do its best to facilitate its implementation.

These and other assurances were held out by the Prime Minister to Deputy Chief Minister and veteran BJP leader Dr Nirmal Singh during a meeting in New Delhi this morning.

The Prime Minister is understood to have endorsed the idea for return of Kashmiri Pandit and all other migrants with dignity, honour and all the facilities required for their stay in the Valley. He has promised all help from the Centre to Jammu and Kashmir Government in rehabilitation of the displaced people back to the Valley.

Sources said the Centre was not averse to the idea to rehabilitate the people in separate colonies on 50:50 basis i.e. 50 per cent Kashmiri Pandits and 50 per cent other migrants to maintain composite culture of the State and ensure that no community is isolated and subjected to terror attacks. The Centre has advised the State Government to take all measures for providing fool-proof security to Kashmiri migrants on their return to the Valley.

Modi is said to have asked Dr Nirmal Singh to ensure speedy implementation of ‘Agenda of Alliance’ reached between the PDP and BJP before formation of the Government. Expressing commitment to the ‘Agenda’, the Prime Minister reportedly promised the Centre’s help in its expeditious implementation.

The Deputy Chief Minister told the Prime Minister that there were no differences in implementation of the ‘Agenda of Alliance’ between the PDP and BJP as both the coalition partners were committed to it. He took up with the Prime Minister the issues which were required to be implemented at the level of Central Government in the ‘Agenda of Alliance’.

Narendra Modi is said to have assured the Deputy Chief Minister that bottlenecks in the implementation of Prime Minister’s Development Package (PMDP) worth Rs 80,000 crores would be cleared as the Centre was committed to implementation of the package in both sectors-Central and State.

He promised the Chief Minister that funds under the PMDP would be released timely for development of the State and fulfill other responsibilities.

Rs 80,000 crores worth PMDP announced by Modi on November 7, 2015, has two components-Central and State. Under the Central component, various Centrally sponsored projects like power, National Highways etc are to be constructed while in the State sector, the package is being given for State projects and relief and rehabilitation measures.

According to sources, the Prime Minister has promised that the Centre would take up creation of remaining out of 6000 posts for Kashmiri migrants in the Valley. While some of these posts have been filled-up, nearly half of them were still vacant. The State Government was now planning to expedite filling up of these posts in the Valley.

On package for Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) refugees, Dr Nirmal Singh said it would be implemented fully very soon. The Centre has released Rs 2000 crores for relief to the PoK refugees. The Centre has already assured that, if required, more funds could be released under the package. The process for implementation of the package has been set in motion and would be expedited shortly, sources said, adding that the Prime Minister has also assured package for West Pakistani refugees, which was a long pending demand of the refugees and fully supported by the BJP.

The Deputy Chief Minister told the Prime Minister that the State Government was shortly going to hold Panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir to empower the rural bodies at grass root level.

Sources said the Prime Minister reviewed political, security and development scenarios in Jammu and Kashmir with Dr Nirmal Singh.

Dr Singh gave a detailed account of political and security situation prevailing in the State and developmental works undertaken by the PDP-BJP coalition Government, headed by Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.

