sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
Breaking News:

Obesity in children

Posted on 26/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior

Sir,
It is alarming that India has second  largest number of obese children in the world after China(DE, June14, 2017).According to a study published in The New England Journal of Medicine, a whopping  14.4 million kids in our country have excess weight and suffer from health related problems such as high Blood Pressure, breathing problems etc as they grow up.The obese children may also develop psychological problems such as anxiety, depression and  low self esteem.Obesity in children is a serious problem.It is caused due to genetic reasons and  reduced physical activity and intake of high calorie and low nutrient foods.But whatever be the cause, the growing obesity in children is a matter of concern.These days children are so busy in watching television, browsing networking sites, playing video games and texting messages that they have little time and desire to play games or take physical exercise.
Moreover, children are fond of fast food such as burger, pizza,noodles etc a lot which have very little nutrient content. Therefore, it is the duty of parents to adopt healthy food patterns in their family and motivate children to eat home cooked and nutritious food and fruits.Moreover, parents themselves ought to undertake activities which involve exercise for the body so that their children may adopt them.Parents should also plan family activities such as walking, jogging, swimming, cycling etc in order to provide fun to the children and involve them in physical activity.Parents should be supportive  to their children in controlling obesity and under no circumstances should they lower the morale of their children by calling them obese or by other such names which may lower their self respect.They ought to remember that the children’s feelings about themselves will depend on the feelings of their parents about them.Children should also be encouraged to play games and sports of their choice and the parents should fix their time for watching TV, playing video games and using social networking sites.
Yours etc….
Ashok Sharma,
Udhampur.

related-video

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

google-play-store-badgeappstore_button

Share With
This entry was posted in letters. Bookmark the permalink.

State

Scroll to Top