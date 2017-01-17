No HDC for Rajouri-Poonch: CM

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 16: Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today ruled out setting up of Hill Development Council (HDC) for Rajouri and Poonch districts.

The issue was raised by the National Conference MLA from Mendhar Javaid Ahmed Rana in the Legislative Assembly seeking to know whether any proposal has been formulated to concede the demand of Hill Development Council for Rajouri and Poonch districts.

“As of now, no proposal pertaining to the setting up of Hill Development Council for Rajouri and Poonch is under the consideration of the Government”, said the Chief Minister, who is also Minister Incharge Planning.

She, however, claimed that State Government was committed to ensure equitable and balanced development of all the regions of the State with special focus on those areas which are lagging behind in development.

It is worthwhile to mention here that the then Chief Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed had turned down similar demand by the legislators of erstwhile Doda district raised during the meeting of District Development Board.

He had rather announced Chenab Valley Development Fund, which, however, has yet not become reality.

