Nationalism is not debatable

A topic gaining prominence across the nation and being debated in multiple forums, mainly by political parties,is nationalism. It has been in the limelight since events criticizing the nation and supporting Afzal Guru began unfolding in JNU. Leading political parties have been blaming one another for changing the concept of nationalism on frivolous grounds, including religion. Despite orders from the supreme court, political parties continue seeking votes on religion, caste and creed.

Another debate,even resonating in the supreme court, is standing and respecting the national anthem, when it is projected in cinema halls as also questioning on whether it should even be projected in places of entertainment. It gained momentum after incidents involving those who failed to stand were manhandled. The national anthem and the national flag are two symbols of the nation which should be binding its nationals and enhancing nationalism, however remain focal points of debates and discussions.

Nationalism is not the patent right of any specific political party, religion nor organization in India. While accepting that views of political parties, individuals or groups may wary against the views of the party in power, it should be acceptable so long as it does not insult the nation nor its institutions. Supporting an enemy state or those who indulge in terrorism on its behalf is an insult not only to the nation but specificallyto those who place their life and limb at risk for the country and its security.

While it is fashionable to criticize those at the helm and that a democracy should accept varying views with the government being open to criticism, there is a line which cannot be breached. This line is supporting those who have harmed the nation or have worked for forces inimical to the country. When this line is breached, then the state needs to act, which it has done on multiple occasions, despite criticism, JNU being a prime example. Encouraging anti-national voices, seeking to gain a few votes is the lowest form that politics can ever take. Thus, while some political parties may term the breaching of the line as liberalism, however it remains anti-national.

Indians for ages had more unity towards language, ethnicity, state and religion, rather than the nation, except during war. The anti-Hindi agitation in the South, support to Tamil tigers and demand for states based on ethnicity are some examples. This is presently undergoing a transformation. Irrespective of being in any part of the country, not respecting the national flag or the anthem is being frowned upon.

Nationalism has begun raising its head, however not without its opponents, mainly politicians seeking a few minutes of limelight. Since nationalism has suddenly risen into prominence in the last few years, the debate has shifted from Indian nationalism to Hindu nationalism, mainly seeking to attack the ruling BJP and the majority community, who have been supporting it.

However, many donot realize that the armed forces, while not holding any patent rights to nationalism and national unity have been proponents of the same since independence. An RTI seeking information on the number of Moslems in the army, received a reply stating that there are no Hindu’s or Moslems in the army, only soldiers. The army neither recruits on religion, caste or creed, solely on the fitness of an individual to serve, based on state quotas, laid down by the government.

Its operational units do not have separate religious institutions, even when the soldiers belonging to different religions, serve together. They only have a Sarv Dharam Sthal (an abode for all religions). This one institution epitomizes the symbolic union of different religions under one roof. It also symbolizes the essence of tolerance, brotherhood and unity in diversity, which the armed forces portray. It is here that Eid, Gurpurab, Janmashtami and Easter are celebrated. The personal details of an individual mention religion, as it is essential for his last rites, but no caste or creed.

The same soldier would rush to rescue Indian citizens affected by natural disasters or accidents, without even considering their religion. Post the floods in Srinagar, the soldier, forgetting his own accommodation being under flood waters, was rescuing those who were pelting stones on him a day prior and even while he was carrying out his task. He served them food from his own stocks, knowing well, that tomorrow stones may again be pelted. Army columns, while on the task of restoring order, have done so, without any favour to religion, caste or creed. They have restored order just by their presence, because the nation knows it remains a religious and apolitical. Hence, they are the most respected.

The nation debates whether the national anthem should be played in places of entertainment and whether it is compulsory to stand. The national anthem plays when the national flag flies. Symbolically both represent the nation. It is this flag, which the anthem represents and which the solider salutes.It flies with honour and dignity even on the icy mountains of Siachen and motivates the soldier as he battles the enemy and nature. It is this flag which the soldier displayed on the summit of Tiger Hill when he captured it. It is also the same flag which drapes his mortal remains when they return to his town or village.

It must be astounding for him to read about frivolous reasonsquestioning paying respects to the anthem and flag, while he is prepared to sacrifice his life for it. He would wonder, tomorrow if not today, is it worth dying for a nation, which disrespects, what I am ready to sacrifice my life for. When he can stand for hours and hours on duty, facing enemy bullets and awaiting infiltration attempts in every weather, standing for under a minute, when the anthem is played is being questioned. If he can attend all religious functions of his colleagues in the same Sarv Dharam Sthal, why can’t others do so.Nationalism and national unity should be binding us as a nation, not dividing us on the basis of caste and religion.

