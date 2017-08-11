National workshop on Faecal Sludge & Septage Management held

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Aug 10: The national workshop on Faecal Sludge and Septage Management “The Scale Matters” was held here, which was jointly organized by NFSSM Alliance and LAHDC Leh.

On the occasion, CEC LAHDC Dr Sonam Dawa along with MLA Leh Nawang Rigzin Jora inaugurated India’s first Integrated Faecal Sludge Management Project at Bomb Guard in Leh. A suction truck was also flagged off on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, CEC said seminars like this is important to learn, explore and act on new possibilities in the best interest of local people.

“We need to learn fast and act fast to keep up with changing times, technologies and needs of people”, said Dr Dawa. He expressed hope that this ESM project in addition to the ongoing sewerage system will proof highly beneficial in ensuring that toilet wastes do not pollute water bodies and the environment with the faecal matter. He said that the first of its kind FSM project developed in Leh is an important milestone but emphasized on its operation and maintenance for its successful implementation in future.

CEC stressed on good partnership between the Government, civil society and private companies for successful conceptualization and implementation of such complex projects. Dr Dawa said that the declaration of Leh as North India’s cleanest city by the Swachh Bharat Mission is a proud achievement and Hill Council is committed to protect the natural resources and beauty of the region for future generations and for the world to enjoy.

Nawang Rigzin Jora pointed out the difference in climatic and geographic condition of Ladakh as compare to other States in the country and stressed on outside companies and organizations to consider technologies as per the peculiarity and requirements of the region.

Making a mention of the ongoing sewerage and drainage works in Leh, Jora stressed that administration and Council seek suggestions from the expert resource person present in the seminar to study the loopholes and other technical inadequacies in the ongoing project to ensure judicious use of every single penny of the project money which he said has been allocated with great efforts.

Hotel Association President Tashi Mutup also spoke on the occasion.

Among others present were ECs, Councilors, ADC Leh, District Officers, senior officials from BORDA, CDD, associated companies, NGOs and participants from across the country.

