National Integration tour flagged in

JAMMU, Jan 5: An 8-day National Integration tour for 50 students of J&K to village Pransla in Gujrat was flagged in today in an impressive ceremony.

The tour was organized by Shree Vedic Mission Trust in collaboration with 33 Battalion CRPF for the students studying in various schools of Jammu division. During the tour, the students attended 19th Rashtriya Shibir on National Integration at village Pransla, Tehsil- Upleta, District Rajkot (Gujrat) from December 24 to January 1.

The aim of organizing the tour was to acquaint the youth with real India, its civilization, culture, heritage, secularism and inculcate the feelings of National integration in them. The tour students included 40 boys and 10 girls from the schools of Kishtwar, Doda, Ramban, Udhampur, Reasi, Jammu, Samba and Kathua. These children were provided various utility items like travel bag, track suit, sports shoes, crockery, daily use items, etc free of cost by CRPF for the tour.

The tour students attended lectures on various topics like heritage of India, Indian constitution, human rights, Indian civilization, etc in the shibir at Rajkot (Gujrat) which will definitely help them to develop as better citizens of this great nation.

All the students along with their supervisory staff of CRPF returned back to Jammu by Jammu Tawi Ahmedabad Express on Jan 4 and were received by Padma Kumar, Commandant, 33 Bn CRPF and his team of officers.

Today, a closing ceremony of the tour was conducted at 33 Bn, CRPF, Jammu in which Shri Sham Chand, DIGP, Range-Jammu, CRPF, was the chief guest and other senior officers also graced the occasion.

