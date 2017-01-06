Mubarak Mandi Heritage Society, Sanskrit Scholars’ delegations call on DyCM

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 5: A delegation of governing body of Mubarak Mandi Jammu Heritage Society (MMJHS) called on Deputy Chief Minister Dr Nirmal Singh, here today.

The delegation was led by Gulchain Singh Charak, Former Vice-Chairman of the governing body of MMJHS and Former Chairman of the Executive Committee of MMJHS.

Deeply disturbed on the continued deterioration of the Mubarak Mandi Complex and the High Court’s directions to shift the valuable treasure of about eight lack files from Archives repository Mubarak Mandi Jammu to the Kala Kendra which is highly unsuited for the purpose, the delegation sought immediate intervention of the Deputy Chief Minister as well as the Chief Minister who is also the Chairperson of the Mubarak Mandi Jammu Heritage Society (MMJHS). The delegation requested for immediate steps to be taken to stall this move.

The delegation also requested for organizing an immediate meeting of the non official members of the governing body of MMJHS with the Chief Minister to decide immediate course of action to save the heritage from further deterioration.

DyCM gave the matter a due consideration and issued instructions to concerned staff to set the ball rolling in this regard.

Further, the delegation reiterated their demand of opening the road in front of the winter secretariat to which responding positively. DyCM directed the DGP to allow the pedestrian movement as an immediate relief.

Members of the delegation comprised of Major General Goverdhan Singh Jamwal, Ex-MLC, Prof Lalit Magotra, Prof Zahhur-ud-din, Prof Veena Gupta, Narinder Singh Jamwal, AV Gupta, Zafar Khan, Mulkh Raj Abrol and Prof Asha Sharma.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Sanskrit scholars led by Mahant Rohit Shastri, president, Kailakh Jyotish Avim Vedic Sansthan Trust called on Deputy Chief Minister and put forward various issues and problem associated with Sanskrit language in the State.

The delegation demanded due share of Sanskrit scholars in employment opportunity. The delegation also appealed the Deputy CM to setup a separate ministry for Sanskrit language and make Sanskrit language compulsory from 6th standard in JKBOSE syllabus, so that more students can learn about Sanskrit language from their childhood and adopt it as a regular course in their studies.

“A large no of Sanskrit learned scholars don’t get employment in State due to official apathy of State Government. Even they are not invited for interviews for post of teachers, giving reasons that what education they will give to students”, the delegation alleged and demanded Deputy CM that Sanskrit scholars be provide separate scholarship and reservation quotas in university lectureship as well as teaching assistantship.

Dr Singh assured the delegation that he will put their demands before State and Central Government and will also take up the issue before HRD Minister. State BJP Kisan Morcha president, Rajinder Singh Chib and Kisan Morcha general secretary, Sunil Dutt were also accompanying the delegation.

Related

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

Share With