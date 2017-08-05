Modi Govt working towards empowerment of women: Saroj

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 4: Stressing on empowerment of women for a new and transformed India, BJP national general secretary, Saroj Pandey, today said that contribution of women is must for laying a strong foundation of the nation.

Saroj Pandey who reached here, yesterday was addressing a meeting of BJP Mahila Morcha, Morcha district and Mandal presidents at Party Headquarters at Trikuta Nagar today.

The BJP State president and MLA Sat Sharma, MoS Priya Sethi, State general secretary (Org.) Ashok Koul, Morcha State president Purnima Sharma, Prabhari J&K State Morcha, Suresh Jamwal and State secretary Sanjay Baru also addressed the meeting.

The BJP national general secretary said that the path of social service is very overexerting for the women folk especially in the India where women are bound to their families emotionally.

While motivating the women leaders in the gathering, she said that key to success is to never bow down and keep persistent working towards the accomplishment of their goals in life. She said that for the first time in the history of independent India, the present Central Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is working for empowerment of women folk by launching numerous women oriented schemes like “Widow Pension”, “Ujjawala Yojna”, “Janani Suraksha Yojna” etc. to lift their living standards.

Sat Sharma, while speaking on the occasion, said that it is the matter of pride for State BJP and especially the Mahila Morcha, to receive guidance from a leader of great stature for the efficient working to achieve success. He said that Modi Government is working for empowerment of women in every sphere right up to the ground level, as he himself know the ground realities.

Ashok Koul said that the BJP is based on a strong organizational set up, where Mahila Morcha activists are working with great dedication for the development and growth of party. He emphasized the role of Mahila Morcha at the Mandal level working and strengthening of each booth. While appreciating their role he asked them to put more efforts.

Purnima Sharma briefed the working and achievements of State Mahila Morcha and gave details about various programmes being undertaken by Morcha leaders for the welfare of masses, especially in the field of women empowerment.

Priya Sethi, while addressing the gathering, said that BJP is committed to lift the status of women and PM Modi has given voice and right to every single woman. She said that a movement has been initiated for the true empowerment of women.

She spoke about the various schemes launched by the Centre and the State Governments for the welfare of the women.

Morcha State general secretary Veenu Khanna presented the vote of thanks.

Proceedings of the programme were conducted by Morcha State general secretary Sanjita Dogra.

