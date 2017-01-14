Minister, VC SMVDU call on Governor

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 13: Sajad Gani Lone, Minister for Social Welfare, ARI & Trainings and Science & Technology, called on Governor N.N. Vohra at the Raj Bhavan here today.

Lone briefed the Governor about the significant challenges, relating to the departments and agencies under his charge and the current status of the several initiatives taken by him last year.

Referring to certain serious problems relating to the entire disability sector and the difficulties faced by women, children, pensioners and the senior citizens, the Governor urged the Minister to personally review the implementation of the various Central and State schemes in the entire social welfare sector.

Governor also advised Lone to devote time-bound attention to secure the installation of the maximum number of small and micro power schemes.

Prof. Sanjeev Jain, Vice Chancellor, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University also called on Governor.

Prof. Jain briefed the Governor about the position regarding several important issues in the academic, administrative and infrastructural development arenas and the initiatives presently underway to speed up growth in certain identified areas.

Governor also discussed with Dr. Jain issues relating to admissions at various levels in the upcoming Academic Session (2017-18) and the need to secure induction of students in the highest performance brackets.

Related

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

Share With