Militant hideout busted, cache of arms, ammunition recovered

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, Jan 13: Security forces today busted a militant hideout and recovered cache of arms and ammunition in Charmar area of Surankote.

Acting on tip off, police and army launched joint operation in Charmar area of Surankote and recovered cache of arms and ammunition from an underground dump, police sources here said.

They said that during search two AK 56, two Chinese pistols, two RPG guns, four HE 36 grenades, 10 AK magazines, 302 AK ammunition, LMG ammunition 88, sniper ammunition 12, one wireless set damaged, one bayonet cover, three pistol magazines, two pistols ammunition, three M 16 Rocket and one 51 motor ammunition, were recovered.

The recovery of war-like stores was possible only due to the synergy between Army and police and launching of well-synchronized joint operation, sources added.

They said that FIR under Sections 7/25, 26/27 IAA, 120B RPC has been registered and investigations started.

Related

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

Share With