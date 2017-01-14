Legislators call on CM

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 13: Member, Legislative Assembly, Tral, Mushtaq Ahmad Shah today called on the Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti and brought several issues of his constituency into her notice.

Shah demanded construction of Tral-Pahalgam road via Bathnoor and Tral-Khrewa road via Pastoona. He also demanded fully equipping of Sub District Hospital Tral and upgradation of dispensaries in the constituencies. He demanded setting up of a fruit Mandi in the area besides construction of a receiving station and developing of several parks in the town.

The MLA also brought into the notice of the Chief Minister early completion of Ziayarat Sharief, Hazrat Mir Sayed Ali Hamdani (RA) and Mir Mohammad Hamdani (RA) and bringing them on the tourist map of the State.

Other legislator including MLA, Poonch, Shah Mohammad Tantray, MLA, Rajouri, Choudhary Qamar Hussain and MLA Bhaderwah, Daleep Singh Parihar also met the Chief Minister and brought several issues of their constituencies in her notice.

They also demanded pacing up of work on several developmental projects in their areas so that people are benefitted by their timely completion.

The Chief Minister assured the legislators that their demands would be prioritized and put on fast track mode.

