JU gives stiff resistance to Govt move of hijacking its Engineering College

JAMMU, Oct 24: Giving stiff resistance to the State Government’s move of taking over the newly established University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET) at Kathua Campus, Jammu University today warned stir in the region against unilateral decision of the State Cabinet in this regard.

The matter came into discussion during 83rd meeting of the Jammu University Council, which was held today at Raj Bhawan in Srinagar, under the chairmanship of Governor N N Vohra, who is also Chancellor of the University.

Official sources told the Excelsior that the Council members representing Jammu University questioned the rational behind State Government’s sudden decision of giving control of the UIET- a constituent of JU, to Cluster University Jammu and dared to counter the Education Minister Altaf Bukhari who was present in the meeting and had been defending the move. Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, who is Pro-Chancellor of JU, was also present in the Council meeting.

It may be recalled that the State Cabinet in its meeting on October 4, 2017, had accorded sanction to the establishment of two Government Colleges of Engineering and Technology under RUSA by the State Higher Education Department, one each at Safapora in Ganderbal district and Janglot in Kathua district. The Cabinet also accorded sanction to the creation of 136 posts i.e 68 posts for each college.

The Union Ministry of HRD has approved two Government Colleges of Engineering and Technology under the Centrally sponsored scheme RUSA for addressing critical gaps and spatial distribution higher educational institution across the State. The Union Ministry has sanctioned Rs 52 crores for establishment of infrastructure for both the institutions, out of which 90 percent will be Central share and 10 percent State share.

As the University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET) is a constituent of JU and is also being run from the Kathua Campus of the while the students there have been enrolled under JU, the Council members sought to explain the Education Minister that the Cabinet decision was in contravention to all the previous actions taken with regard to this new institute under RUSA. However, sources added, the Minister kept insisting that the Government decision was final and there was no scope of reviewing the same.

Sources further said that during arguments with the Council members, the Education Ministers also tried to give an impression that the ruling coalition partner BJP was more interested to give the control of UIET to the Cluster University. However, when some members of the Council said that they would convenience the BJP for remaining UIET as a constituent of JU, Altaf Bukhari refused to reconsider the decision by claiming that the matter had been settled by the Government, sources added.

As the discussion virtually turned into arguments, sources said that some Council members warned unrest like situation in Jammu region if the Government remains adamant over its unilateral and unjustified decision.

Sensing seriousness of the matter, sources said that the Governor intervened and said that he would personally discuss the issue with the Education Minister for sorting it out.

While chairing the Council meeting, Governor N.N. Vohra also announced that the VCs of the Cluster Universities of Jammu and Kashmir should be invited to attend the University Council meetings of Jammu and Kashmir Universities, respectively. He emphasized the vital importance of maintaining continued focus on high teaching standards, quality research and strengthening linkages with identified institutions of excellence within the country and abroad. He emphasized that State specific research projects should be given high priority. Besides, he added, it must be ensured that the outcome of the researches undertaken, especially those related to the State should be linked with formulation of policy by the Government.

Chancellor advised the VC to ensure that the infrastructure development projects are completed timely and particularly urged that sufficient hostel accommodation should be created, in main as well as offsite campuses, to fully meet the requirements of girl students. He further emphasized that Human Resource Centre of the University should lay down a structured calendar of refresher courses for the teaching as well as non-teaching staff.

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, Pro-Chancellor, stressed the need to put adequate systems in place to ensure against delays in declaring results as these cost the students dearly and affect their career prospects.

Earlier, JU Vice-Chancellor Prof R D Sharma made a presentation regarding the initiatives and achievements of the University in the last 6 months, highlighting various administrative, academic, financial and examination related reforms.

Registrar, JU Dr Meenakshi Kilam, presented the Agenda and, interalia, the Council approved the introduction of re-evaluation in all the PG Diploma Programmes; enforcement of nominal tuition Fee for given courses; Revised Statutes governing the Jammu University Entrance Test (JUET) and Adoption of Statutes under Choice Based Credit System in the Undergraduate courses. The Agenda item on rounding of interview numbers was approved by the Council with prospective effect.

In all, thirty two agenda items were discussed by the meeting, which was attended by Prof Vinayshil Gautam, Founder Director, IIM-K; Prof. V K Singh, Director, Indian Institute of Science Education & Research, Bhopal; Prof Khurshid I Andrabi, Vice-Chancellor, University of Kashmir; Umang Narula, Principal Secretary to Governor; Navin Kumar Choudhary, Financial Advisor (Universities); Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, Planning & Development Department; Prof Keshav Sharma, Dean Faculty of Business Studies; Prof Naresh Padha, Dean Faculty of Sciences; Prof Koushal Samotra, Principal, GCW, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu; Prof K S Charak, President, Jammu University Teachers Association and Dr D S Manhas, President, College Teachers Association.

