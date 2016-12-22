JK police chief briefs Governor on Kashmir situation

JAMMU: In the backdrop of recent terror attack in Pampore, Director General of Police K Rajendra Kumar today briefed Governor N N Vohra about the security situation in the State here.

The DGP, on return from an extensive tour of Kashmir Valley after the Pampore terror attack, met Governor at the Raj Bhavan here and informed him about the security situation in Kashmir Division and elsewhere in the State, an official spokesman said.

Terrorists had struck at an army convoy in Pampore on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway on December 17, killing three soldiers. (AGENCIES)

Related

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

Share With