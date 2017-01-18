Jammu lawyers to suspend work for Privilege Motion against Judicial Officer

JAMMU: Jammu lawyers under the banner of Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association Jammu has decided to abstain from work for three days commencing from tomorrow in all Courts of Jammu District, including Tribunals, in protest against the privilege motion moved against a Judicial Officer.

The BAJ members today assembled in Court premises and unanimously decided to oppose the privilege Motion moved by the NC legislator Bashir Ahmed Veeri against the Sub Judge, Jammu Kusum Pandita.

It has been decided that the statement made by Showkat Ganaie, Member of Legislative Council (MLC) in public domain that “Kashmir youth have picked up guns and they will continue to do so in the future and also described the HM commander Burhan Wani as Martyr” does not enjoin him any immunity in terms of section 72 of J&K Constitution. (AGENCIES)

