inner voice

MERRY CHRISTMAS AND HAPPY NEW YEAR

Here is a Christmas wish for you

Full of laughter, love and light,

May you have all those days,

which always shines bright

We hope you always receive

Delightful gifts that you smile,

with family and friends,

who love you all the while.

We wish you a Merry Christmas;

And pray that all your Christmas

dreams come true,

And when your Christmas

celebrations are over,

We wish you Happy New Year, too.

Sahildeep Singh

Raina

Has he really changed?

He was not so

Rather was as soft as dough

He was not mean

Which once he’d never been

He treated me his angel

Which was my foundational

For me he was the best

And except him, I hated all the rest

He was not so selfish

And fulfilled my every wish

He felt bad

When I used to be sad

But now there is a change

To his anger there’s no range

He was never like this

And now never gives me that beautiful kiss

Now, he never feels the way he used to say

Now each and everyday

he brings tears to my eye

On seeing that, he used to die

Earlier he used to feel and say sorry

My smile was his favorite robbery

But now he never cares

Neither he hears nor he fears

He thinks I am a stone

I will speak in whichever tone

He will never mind

Be I harsh or kind

But it is not so

I am nobody’s foe

Either understand or kill me

To which then none will see

I will fly like a bird

And frankly speaking

I will not utter even

a single word…..

Riya Aga

11th KCIS

MY MOTHERLAND

India is my country,

And my motherland

I have a lot of love and affection,

For its soul and land

I am always ready to

Defend it at any price

I always pray to God

Protect Indians from sin, evil, crime and fraud

My motherland you are

my heart and heart beat

You are lovely and you are sweet.

So that our country remains in every body’s

heart and in heart beat

Sanjay Dhar

Upper Laxmi Nagar,

Sarwal, Jammu

BEING A GIRL

To the mirror I look,

And think about the time I took.

From a naughty child to a girl,

Grown into a peaceful swirl.

Hearing to the words spoken,

I feel drastic and broken.

Unable to understand world’s ritual,

I turn to God becoming spiritual.

Sometimes so brave and strong,

Not ready to take any wrong;

Sometimes so tender and mild,

Rolling down the tears like a child;

Thinking about the unpredictable tommorrow,

I dream endless and

work hard without sorrow ;

There will come a day,

When I will rise and stay;

With my head held high,

Confident and without a sigh;

Doing everything in my own way,

Being truthful and sincere

without anybody’s say;

Unknowing the destiny of my ride,

I have to live with hope and Pride.

Surbhi Arora

CA Student

