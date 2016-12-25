inner voice

MERRY CHRISTMAS AND HAPPY NEW YEAR
Here is a Christmas wish for you
Full of laughter, love and light,
May you have all those days,
which always shines bright
We hope you always receive
Delightful gifts that you smile,
with family and friends,
who love you all the while.
We wish you a Merry Christmas;
And pray that all your Christmas
dreams come true,
And when your Christmas
celebrations are over,
We wish you Happy New Year, too.
Sahildeep Singh
Raina
Has he really changed?
He was not so
Rather was as soft as dough
He was not mean
Which once he’d never been
He treated me his angel
Which was my foundational
For me he was the best
And except him, I hated all the rest
He was not so selfish
And fulfilled my every wish
He felt bad
When I used to be sad
But now there is a change
To his anger there’s no range
He was never like this
And now never gives me that beautiful kiss
Now, he never feels the way he used to say
Now each and everyday
he brings tears to my eye
On seeing that, he used to die
Earlier he used to feel and say sorry
My smile was his favorite robbery
But now he never cares
Neither he hears nor he fears
He thinks I am a stone
I will speak in whichever tone
He will never mind
Be I harsh or kind
But it is not so
I am nobody’s foe
Either understand or kill me
To which then none will see
I will fly like a bird
And frankly speaking
I will not utter even
a single word…..
Riya Aga
11th KCIS
MY MOTHERLAND
India is my country,
And my motherland
I have a lot of love and affection,
For its soul and land
I am always ready to
Defend it at any price
I always pray to God
Protect Indians from sin, evil, crime and fraud
My motherland you are
my heart and heart beat
You are lovely and you are sweet.
So that our country remains in every body’s
heart and in heart beat
Sanjay Dhar
Upper Laxmi Nagar,
Sarwal, Jammu
BEING A GIRL
To the mirror I look,
And think about the time I took.
From a naughty child to a girl,
Grown into a peaceful swirl.
Hearing to the words spoken,
I feel drastic and broken.
Unable to understand world’s ritual,
I turn to God becoming spiritual.
Sometimes so brave and strong,
Not ready to take any wrong;
Sometimes so tender and mild,
Rolling down the tears like a child;
Thinking about the unpredictable tommorrow,
I dream endless and
work hard without sorrow ;
There will come a day,
When I will rise and stay;
With my head held high,
Confident and without a sigh;
Doing everything in my own way,
Being truthful and sincere
without anybody’s say;
Unknowing the destiny of my ride,
I have to live with hope and Pride.
Surbhi Arora
CA Student