Indian elderly women most vulnerable lot: UNFPA report

NEW DELHI: By 2030 around 12.5 per cent of India’s population will be 60 years and older and by 2050 one fifth will be aged, says India Ageing report 2017 released by United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) here today.

The report highlights the status of elderly women, who are more vulnerable due to a longer life expectancy as compared to their male counterparts.

“Aged widows with meagre or no income, are especially vulnerable in the absence of a proper social security network. What’s more worrying is the fact that 10 per cent of them are living alone, and the number has been rising over the past few decades,” the report added.

UNFPA India released “Caring for our elders: Early Responses India Ageing Report 2017” here in presence of Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Thaawarchand Gehlot.

Stressing upon the need to start planning for demographic transition, the report discusses multiple vulnerabilities faced by the aged in India, especially in terms of health, income, as well as social and psychological aspects.

The report takes stock of the situation of the elderly in India, flags some key concerns and maps policy and programmatic responses by the Government and civil society.

The report mentions about the elderly voices and concerns, and relevant provisions in the national policy. (AGENCIES)

Related

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

Share With