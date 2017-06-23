sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
India score 189 for three before rain stops play in 1st ODI

Posted on 23/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior

PORT OF SPAIN: Invited to bat, India were 189 for three against the West Indies when rain stopped play in the first cricket One-day international at Queen’s Park Oval, here today.

     Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan (87) missed out on a hundred while Ajinkya Rahane scored 62 before being dismissed.

     Yuvraj Singh (4) also got out cheaply.

     Captain Virat Kohli (30) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni (2) were at the crease when skies opened up with 12 overs to go in the Indian innings.

     Brief Scores:

     India: 189 for 3 in 38 overs. (S Dhawan 87, A Rahane 62; Jason Holder 1/34, Devendra Bishoo 1/39). (AGENCIES)

