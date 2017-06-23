India score 189 for three before rain stops play in 1st ODI

PORT OF SPAIN: Invited to bat, India were 189 for three against the West Indies when rain stopped play in the first cricket One-day international at Queen’s Park Oval, here today.

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan (87) missed out on a hundred while Ajinkya Rahane scored 62 before being dismissed.

Yuvraj Singh (4) also got out cheaply.

Captain Virat Kohli (30) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni (2) were at the crease when skies opened up with 12 overs to go in the Indian innings.

Brief Scores:

India: 189 for 3 in 38 overs. (S Dhawan 87, A Rahane 62; Jason Holder 1/34, Devendra Bishoo 1/39). (AGENCIES)

