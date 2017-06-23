Govt launches index to rank 116 cities on quality of life

NEW DELHI: The Centre today launched a liveability index which will rank the country’s 116 major cities on the basis of the quality of life they offer.

Launching the first ‘City Liveability Index’, Urban Development Minister M Venkaiah Naidu said, it will cover cities with population above one million, including the capital cities.

The first-of-its-kind index will enable the cities know where they stand in terms of the quality of life and the interventions required to improve it.

The cities will be assessed on a comprehensive set of 79 paratmeters, including availability of roads, education, healthcare, mobility, employment opportunities, emergency response, grievance redressal, pollution, availability of open and green spaces, cultural and entertainment opportunities.

The ranking will be released in 2018. (AGENCIES)

