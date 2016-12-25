Governor, CM extend Christmas greetings

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 24: Governor, N. N. Vohra has extended warm greetings to the people on the auspicious occasion of Christmas.

In a message, the Governor said that, over the past centuries, the teachings of Jesus Christ, the apostle of peace, compassion and brotherhood, have guided human beings on the path of righteousness. He observed that the message of Lord Christ is perhaps more relevant today than ever before, when the world is faced with increasing hatred, intolerance and violence.

The Governor expressed sincere hope that the celebration of this joyous occasion would strengthen the bonds of communal harmony, brotherhood, amity, secularism and the pluralistic traditions for which Jammu and Kashmir was known in the centuries gone by.

The Governor wished the people a bright and merry Christmas and prayed for peace, progress and prosperity in the State.

Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti has also greeted people of the State on the eve of Christmas.

The Chief Minister, in her message, hoped the occasion to be an omen of communal harmony, love for humanity and compassion.

Such occasions remind us to rekindle the spirit of harmony, brotherhood and lead a virtuous life, Mehbooba Mufti said.

