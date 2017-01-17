EPFO pensioners can give digital life certificate till Feb 28

NEW DELHI: Retirement fund body EPFO has extended the deadline for submitting digital life certificate by its over 50 lakh pensioners till February 28 to help them get their pension account linked with Aadhaar.

Earlier in November last year, the EPFO had decided to extend the last date for submission of life certificate till January 15, 2017, in order to provide relief to pensioners as they were facing difficulties in banks due to demonetisation.

“Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has decided to extend the date of submission of digital life certificate through Jeevan Pramaan Patra programme by February 28, 2017,” a senior official said.

Elaborating further, the official said, “The decision is taken because Aadhaar is needed for submission of digital life certificate. EPFO has already made it mandatory for pensioners as well as subscribers to submit Aaddhar for continuing the benefit of Employees’ Pension Scheme.” (AGENCIES)

