Employment Dec 23, 2016

NO HALF SALARY

ON SPOT GUARANTEED INTERVIEW. HURRY UP

– Centre Govt. Banking Job: 10,000 for freshers

– Marketing Executive – 7500, Marketing Manager – 12,000

– Customer Service Executive M/F 5200

– Floor Associate M/F 7200, Supervisor – 12,000 (Twho wheeler must)

– Councellor, Office Coordinator – 8000 to 15000

– Reception’s – 7000 to 10,000, Computer Operator M/F 6000 to 9000

– Accountant fresher – 8000 to 15000, Hotel Staff, Room Boy’s, Office Boy’s 5000 to 6500K, TSN M/F – 10,000,

Store Manager

– Driver – 7000 to 9500, Delivery Boy – 9000

Contact: Pooja

Mr Rudhar 8716879227, 8803754997

No Charges from

Candidates

Required Bikers/delivery boys with Bike Licence for Online Shopping Products. Salary 10,000 plus Petrol @ 2.5 km pl.

Freshers also apply.

Contact: 9086088281

REQUIRED

Urgent required for Dubai, Singapore, Malaysia etc.

Job in mall and hotel

Joining within 3 weeks after submission a documents 100% placement qualification, 10th, 12th, Graduate.

For contact: 7051270757, 01912538022

REQUIRED

Required Male Lab Technician from 8.00 AM to 2.00 PM at Preet Nagar. Contact between 5 PM to 7 PM.

Mob: 9419244138

EARNING OPPORTUNITY

First time in Jammu

Opportunity to earning with learning doing as a part time and full time

Specially for students, Insurance agents or who want to achieve some status in life.

Contact @ 9055313188

URGENTLY REQUIRED

DIRECT HIRING UNDER UDAAN

G.N.M, BA, BBA, B.COM, B.SC., B.SC. IT, BCA, MBA, B.TECH. CIVIL, ELECTRONICS ETC.

SELECTION IN THE UDAAN DRIVE

FREE BOARDING & LODGING 100% PLACEMENT

AGE 18 TO 35 YRS, STIPEND 2500 DURING TRAINING AFTER SELECTION, SALARY 15000 TO 18000

AN OPPORTUNITY TO UNEMPLOYED GRADUATE STUDENTS.

UDAAN JOB (J&K STUDENTS APPLY)

INTERVIEW 23-12-2016 TO 24-12-2016

PH. 9697924105

Email [email protected]

HELPING HANDS

We are providing

1) Part Time Maids.

Timing – 9 am to 5 pm

2) Full Time Maids

Timing – 24×7.

3) Nursing Care Taker (Female)

Timing – 9 am to 5 pm.

4) Full Time Servents

Timing – 24×7

Contact: 7006738758

Teachers Required

for

Home Tuitions

Ph : 7298572918

Urgently Required

M/F – 10 For MNC Graduate & experienced led.

M/f – 20 For Hotel Lines

M/F – 15 For Office Work

Jobs in MNC in Delhi NCR and Malaysia also.

Part Time Job in insurance sector.

Retired and Housewives can also apply.

Contact: 9086090072,

9622132806

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Civil Engg B.Tech/ Dip – 8,000+

M.C.A, B.C.A Graduate (10 N) 10,000 to 15,000.

Electrical/ Mechanical DIp. (10 N) 7,000 to 9,000.

M.Tech, B.Tech in Computer (10 N) 10,000 to 15,000.

Tellecaller’s/ Receptionist (5 N) 6,000+.

Call Centre/ Supervisor’s (20 N) 6,000+.

9070626145

Gandhi Nagar

WALK IN INTERVIEW

For Industrial Sector

HR- Executive – Fresher & experience both eligible Male/ Female – Salary 10 to 25 Thousand.

ITI – All Trade

Salary – 10 to 12 Thousand

Venue: NH-1A, Nr. Darmat above HDFC Bank ATM Bye Pass Kunjwani, Jammu.

9086085474, 9018085474

Sani Placement

We provide part time, full time maids

1. Part Time Maid (9 AM to 5 PM).

2. Full Time Servant (24×7).

3. Old age take care (Part Time and Full Time).

4. Cook (24×7).

5. Baby Care & Nursing Care (Part Time & Full Time.).

6. Driver (Part Time & Full Time.)

7. Office Girl & Boy (Clinic, Tally Caller & Receptionist).

Office Timing 24×7 Services.

Contact No: 7051290754, 9906062754

Urgently Required

A Leading Manpower Consultancy requires professionals:-

1) Production Chemist -For MNC

B.Sc/ M.Sc (Chemistry) -4-6yrs Exp in Ink Industry Sal -25000+

2) Marketing Manager (M) -for MNC

MBA in Mkt, Excellent Skills and at least 3yrs of experience in Mkt Sal- 35,000+-

3) Maintance Engg(M) -For MNC

ITI- Mechanical Fitter, Sal -15,000+-

4) ITI -Any Trade -10 No’s Ltd Co.

5) Safety Officer (M) – For MNC.

synergy consultants

12 b/c, Gandhi Nagar, Jmu, (M) 9419310971

REQUIRED

Teaching Staff for B.B.A.S Para Medical Institute Nikki Tawi Bridge Jammu

Qualification Required : M.B.B.S, B.Sc. Nursing, B.Pharma, Computer Type knowing

Facility: Free Transport & Accomodation

Contact No: 9419196535, 9419261531

REQUIRED

Sr. Marketing Executive

Min 2 Years Experience

Skills: Generate Revenue, Developing Marketing Strategy, Team Player, Self-motivated.

Send resumes at

[email protected] / 9070033777

(NISHITA) INDUSTRIAL JOBS MNC

E-MAIL:([email protected] )

1. SALES-OFFICER(AGRICULTURE/PESTICIDES EXP/ FRESHERS) LOCATION -SRINAGAR(MSC/BSC/CTC-2 TO 5-LPA) MNC

2. QUALITY -OFFICER (3 TO 4YR PHARMA EXP) MNC

3. MBA/ M.COM/MSC/BSC/B-PHAMA (M/F- FRESHERS 60%)

4. EX-MAN RETIRED (JC0S/CAPTIAN/MAJOR)

5. PRODUCTION- SUP (PHARMA/PESTICIDES/ PLASTIC-EXP)

6. ACCOUNTS-OFFICER (SALE-TAX/EXCISE-EXP) CTC-3.5 to 4 LPA

7. PRODUCTION -OFFICER (PESTICIDES-EXP) CTC-3.5to4LPA

CONTACT- 2458792/94199-32026(URGENT IN MNC)

(VENUE:31-A) (OPP CHURCH GANDHI NAGAR JAMMU)

Part Time Work at Home

Install Small disposal making unit at Home & Earn 15000 to 30000 per month.

Note: Raw Metrial Provide by Company.

Special discount on 31st Dec 2016 & Finance facility available.

Cont No: 9796072757, 9107293183

REQUIRED/WANTED

Two Marketing Executive

Law Books Company

Janipur Court Complex 10th Pass

Result Oriented Contact

9419102285, 9906397112

“COMPUTER TYPING WORK”

* Great Opportunity for unemployed youth, housewives, retired person & students.

Earn upto 10,000 to 20,000 per month by doing simple computer typing work.

* We also provide online project.

* Feel free for enquiry.

Address : 845, Subash Nagar near Jallebi Morh.

Contact No. 9858219821, 9086500232, 969720053

Earn Extra Income

– part/full time

– (10,000-30,000) per month

– any qualification

– no experience required

– call for appointment

pooja-

9103448244

JOIN MERCHANT NAVY

As Deck Officer, Engineer, Crew Enrol for IMU-CET 2017 coaching. Online Coaching available too.

100% placement service

Contact :

TMC Shipping Jammu

Mobile : 9858243852, 9596715493

URGENTLY REQUIRED

Female Assistant/Accountant

for Coaching Instt…..

Gandhi Nagar

9018418997

7006442922

REQUIRED

Urgently Required Sales Executive for Networking Company in Jammu. Preference to be given to Insurance/BPO sector experienced candidates.

Fixed Salary with Lucrative Incentives and other Performance Based Incentives.

Salary no Bar for Deserving Candidate.

Should have Good Knowledge of Hindi, English & Basic Knowledge of MS Excel & Internet.

Mobile: 9018832699

Mail:[email protected]

URGENT JOB

Wanted a Field Officer from Security Background with 2-5 yrs of exp. having two wheeler. Salary Negotiable.

TIGER SECURITY

F-12, Shanti Kunj Aptt, Sainik Colony

M- 9796000252, 9906078861

Related

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

Share With