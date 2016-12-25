Dr Jitendra hits back at separatists, opposition for duplicity on State Subject

* Watch video on www.excelsiornews.com

Nishikant Khajuria

UDHAMPUR, Dec 24: Hitting back at separatists and opposition parties for their hue and cry over the issuance of Identity Cards to West Pakistan refugees in Jammu and Kashmir, the Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh today alleged that the Kashmir centric outfits were encouraging demographic change in the State by maintaining criminal silence over influx of foreign nationals from Bangladesh and Myanmar, illegally settling here.

“As far as increasing number of these foreigners is concerned, the State Subject Certificate does not carry any sensitivity for these Kashmir centric parties, but the victims of partition, some of whom rose to become Prime Minister of India, are a matter of concern for them,” he said while talking to the Excelsior on the sidelines of a function in connection with distribution of LPG connections to women folk under Ujjwala Scheme and a programme on Cashless Economy at Udhampur today.

Dr Singh alleged that this duplicity was a reflection of communal mindset of separatists and their ‘sympathizers in carrying forward the design of demographic motives in the State, which they were accusing others of having done.

“Keeping mum on influx of illegal foreigners but making hue and cry on any humanitarian initiative towards West Pakistan refugees settled here for the last 70 years, is itself a reflection of duplicity of such forces and also reflection of their ulterior design of carrying forward demographic motives in J&K,” he alleged.

Maintaining that it was inhuman to resist any help to West Pak refugees who have been languishing without any livelihood for the past 70 years, the Union Minister also took on Congress and other mainstream opposition parties for their alleged attempts of misleading people over the Central Government package of Rs 2000 crores for PoJK refugees.

“Despite being in power at Centre as well as in the State for the last several decades, you did nothing for the PoJK refugees so that Kashmir centric sentiments may not feel annoyed and when the BJP-led Government has tried to redeem anomaly of past, attempts are being made to mislead notwithstanding Union Home Minister’s clarification that this package is not the final settlement,” he said.

Classifying non-BJP mainstream political activists in J&K into two categories, Dr Jitendra Singh explained that one set of politicians remained in power for the last 70 years but did nothing for the refugees except making calculations and therefore they were now feeling uncomfortable as how the BJP managed to do this while other class of activists was that of those who tried to sustain by catering to a certain Kashmir centric sentiment.

“Both of the types are not only harming the cause of India but also of Jammu and Kashmir, including Kashmir valley,” he stressed and had all appreciation for the Valley youth for rejecting separatists and their sympathizers, which was evident from their hundred percent participation in the exams despite a call for boycott.

On the eve of ‘Sushasn Divas’, Dr Jitendra Singh, who represents Doda-Udhampur Parliamentary constituency in Lok Sabha, distributed LPG connections among the beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY). MLA Udhampur Pawan Kumar Gupta, MLA Chenani Dina Nath Bhagat besides Deputy Commissioner Niraj Kumar were present on the occasion. Nearly, 500 new LPG connections were distributed among the female beneficiaries from the BPL families.

On the occasion, Dr. Singh highlighted various Central Government schemes, launched by Modi Government during the last two and half years and the projects got sanctioned by him for the constituency.

Addressing a long pending demand regarding establishing of radio station at Udhampur, the Minister informed that the project has been approved by the present Government. He directed the Deputy Commissioner to take necessary steps in this regard. He also informed about the progress on Devika project.

Later, the MLAs put forth the demands of the people of their respective constituencies.

It was also informed that about 38900 households have been identified in Udhampur, of which, seeding of about 12000 families have been accomplished and about 7000 households have been provided the LPG connections under PMUY.

Among others, Regional Manager HPCL Ajay Singh, SSP Udhampur Shailendra Mishra, ADC Udhampur Angrez Singh Rana and State BJP general secretary Pawan Khajuria were also present on the occasion.

