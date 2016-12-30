Demonetization brought economical imbalance, GDP drops by 2%: Soni

Gopal Sharma

JAMMU, Dec 29: Accusing Modi Government of bringing economical imbalance in the country by its “ill-prepared decision” of demonetization, All India Congress Committee general secretary and incharge J&K affairs of the party, Ambika Soni today said that poor people of India paid heavy price for the act of BJP- led NDA Government.

Addressing a press conference here today, Mrs Soni, a Rajya Sabha MP said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had declared on November 8, 2016 that people will face some difficulties with the decision of demonetization but things will become normal after 50 days. It was also declared that massive black money will come out and terror funding will also be stopped.

The Congress party also wanted that black money should come out and terror funding be stopped and the previous UPA Government had also signed treaty with 130 countries to share information on this subject. But now, when 50 days are over, there seems to be no much change in the situation. A little length of the queues at the banks have reduced. This is the only difference, she maintained.

The AICC general secretary further alleged that Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi raised five, very valid questions from the Prime Minister with regard to his decision on demonetization, that how much black money has been recovered in last 50 days, who are the people who have withdrawn or deposited more than 25 lakhs into their accounts three months before November 8, 2016; how many people lost their lives while standing in queues at various banks in last 50 days and whether any compensation was provided to the deceased families, how much loss the country have suffered with demonetization and on whose advise and suggestions this decision was taken.

With these questions, the Congress party would launch country wide campaign from January 5, 2017 and at every district headquarters awareness rallies will be held by the Congress party and its frontal organizations. She said that Congress will ask these questions from the Modi Government on behalf of 125 crore people of the country. They will exert pressure on the Government to respond genuinely.

Referring to the recent remarks of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh and noted economist of the country, Ambika Soni said with this decision country’s GDP has dropped by 2 % and lakhs of people from organised as well as un-organised/private sectors have lost jobs. Poor and labour class people besides poor farmers of the country have severely faced the brunt of this so called demonetization decision. There is no impact on the rich and the capitalists and they were not seen any where in the queues.

Soni claimed that Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi wanted debate on the issue in the Lok Sabha but he was not allowed to speak deliberately by the BJP people. After observing their failure on demonetization and strong criticism in the country over it, Modi Government tried to divert the attention of the people and is now focusing on cashless issue. There is severe cash crunch and people are suffering. The limit of withdrawal money has not increased in ATM and banks. This is biggest ever scam on the name of demonetization in the country, Soni alleged.

Soni said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are still waiting for the ‘Achhe Din’ for which they voted BJP to power by providing 25 seats.

“BJP at the Centre had led to calamity in the country with demonetization announcement. There are no ‘ Achhe Din’ for the people of the State with BJP in power here,” Ms Soni added.

On the issue of allegations levelled against two BJP Ministers in the State on black money and corruption, she said, “we have sought full enquiry into the issue by the Modi-led Government.”

She said that Congress had been demanding formation of Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on ‘black money issue’ for which the Centre had not agreed. She, however, said that the J&K Congress would make demonetisation as medium to aware people about the failures of BJP in the upcoming Panchayat polls in the State. Panchayat Polls will be held in the month of March 2017 in J&K.

“We were not against the recovery of black money and also assured full support to the Government for their claim that demonetisation would curb the terrorism but unfortunately the common man especially the daily wagers were affected ” she added.

When asked whether demonetization will have any impact on UP elections, Soni said only time will tell this. Moreover, BJP people can better reply to this question, she added.

Earlier, AICC general secretary convened PCC executive meet, which was attended by PCC chief GA Mir, Peerzada Mohd Sayed, Sham Lal Sharma, Tara Chand, Raman Bhalla, Mula Ram, Jugal Kishore, GM Saroori, Kanta Bhan, Ravinder Sharma, Dr Manohar Lal, Vikram Malhotra, Manmohan Singh, Anil Chopra and others.

