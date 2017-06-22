sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
Breaking News:

Compensation for jawans

Posted on 22/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior

Sir,
Refer news item ‘Compensation for disabled jawans raised’ DE June 19.
The decision of the Home Ministry to raise ex-gratia relief of paramilitary personnel injured in action is a step in right direction. The paramilitary personnel deserve to be treated with dignity and respect whether in action or out of action. They are the people who safeguard the sovereignty of this nation at the cost of their lives. It is duty of the nation which includes both the Government and the public to take care of the families of these people by every possible means. These people should not be left to fend for themselves in a time when people are becoming self-centered and materialistic in nature. The politicians of this country draw severe criticism for not showing sympathy or respect or being insensitive to the need of these people. Besides, at a time when prices of medicare are sky-rocketing, it is very difficult for the families of jawans to bear the medical expenditure of jawans who have been seriously injured or have become permanently disabled. The hike in compensation in their favour is a decision taken at a right time.
Yours etc…
Surinder Singh
Samba

related-video

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

google-play-store-badgeappstore_button

Share With
This entry was posted in letters. Bookmark the permalink.

State

Scroll to Top