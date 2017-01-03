Combined Oppn moves adj motion

Combined Opposition today moved a joint Adjournment Motion in the Legislative Assembly seeking suspension of entire business in the House on Tuesday to discuss Kashmir unrest including the civilian killings.

Sources said the Adjournment Motion has been signed by 14 MLAs of National Conference, Congress, CPM and PDF including among others former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Mohammad Akbar Lone, former Speaker, Mohammad Shaffi Uri, Ali Mohammad Sagar and Devender Singh Rana (all National Conference), Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Rigzin Jora, Mohammad Yusuf Tarigami (CPM) and Hakim Mohammad Yasin (PDF).

The adjournment motion has been submitted to Assembly Speaker Kavinder Gupta.

The adjournment motion has sought that entire business listed in the Assembly on Tuesday should be suspended and discussion held on Kashmir situation.

