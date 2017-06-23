CBI registers 16 cases to probe bank fraud of Rs 145 crore

NEW DELHI: The CBI has registered multiple cases into alleged fraud using similar planning committed on the Corporation Bank which led to a loss of over Rs 145 crore to it.

The agency has registered six cases related to loan fraud committed at the bank’s Vasant Kunj Branch here and five each for cheating at Vasant Vihar and Aali branches.

The former chief managers, senior manager/branch manager of the Corporation Bank and other private persons, private firms, including their proprietors and owners, mostly based in Delhi, an advocate and some unidentified persons have been booked by the agency, CBI Spokesperson said here today.

He said searches were conducted today at 13 places, including 10 in Delhi, two in Ghaziabad and one in Gandhinagar, on the premises of the accused persons and firms which led to recovery of incriminating documents. (AGENCIES)

