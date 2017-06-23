sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
Breaking News:

CBI registers 16 cases to probe bank fraud of Rs 145 crore

Posted on 23/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior

NEW DELHI: The CBI has registered multiple cases into alleged fraud using similar planning committed on the Corporation Bank which led to a loss of over Rs 145 crore to it.

The agency has registered six cases related to loan fraud committed at the bank’s Vasant Kunj Branch here and five each for cheating at Vasant Vihar and Aali branches.

The former chief managers, senior manager/branch manager of the Corporation Bank and other private persons, private firms, including their proprietors and owners, mostly based in Delhi, an advocate and some unidentified persons have been booked by the agency, CBI Spokesperson said here today.

He said searches were conducted today at 13 places, including 10 in Delhi, two in Ghaziabad and one in Gandhinagar, on the premises of the accused persons and firms which led to recovery of incriminating documents. (AGENCIES)

related-video

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

google-play-store-badgeappstore_button

Share With
This entry was posted in Latest News. Bookmark the permalink.
Scroll to Top