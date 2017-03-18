Art 370 guarantees emotional position to J&K people: Mehbooba

Excelsior Correspondent

MUMBAI, Mar 17: Appe-aling people of the country for much more handholding in resolving the issues confronting Jammu & Kashmir, Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti has said the sensitivities of the State need to be recognized and appreciated which she said are different from any other State in the country.

Addressing the India Today conclave here today, the Chief Minister stressed upon the need for reaching out to people of the State, particularly youth, in addressing the issues and finding an amicable way ahead. She said issues like revocation of AFSPA and dialogue with all stakeholders in the State should be taken in their perspective to enhance the trust and confidence of the people of the State.

Chief Ministers of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, Devinder Fadnavis and Shivraj Singh Chouhan also attended the session.

Mehbooba said Article 370 of the Indian Constitution is not a mere Constitutional provision but it guarantees the people of the State an emotional position within the Constitutional framework of the country. “Article 370 is the basis of partnership of people of Jammu & Kashmir with their counterparts in rest of the country and the Agenda of Alliance between PDP and BJP has duly recognized that historic reality”, she told the gathering.

During her intervention, the Chief Minister touched upon host of issues like specific needs of the States, federalism and its nature and the need for preserving regional aspirations of people.

Mehbooba Mufti is on a two day visit to Mumbai where she held a series of meetings with captains of Indian industry.

Meanwhile, Mehbooba met the captains of industry here and discussed the developing opportunities of doing business in Jammu and Kashmir.

She informed the industry leaders that with thrust being laid on improved road and air connectivity and institutional capacity building, the level of ease in doing business in Jammu & Kashmir has enhanced exponentially.

The Chief Minister reminded the industry leaders that by investing in the State, they would not only be contributing to the creation of job avenues for the local youth but also winning trust of the local people.

In her meeting with the executives of famed tour operators-Mahindra Holidays & Resorts, the Chief Minister invited them to explore the tourist potential of Jammu & Kashmir and bring the State on their map. She informed them that the State is ideal for high end tourism with varied areas and products for which the relevant infrastructure is continuously being upgraded.

On the occasion, the Managing Director of the Group, Kavinder Singh told the Chief Minister that his company is keen to have its footprints in the State and would be willing to work in consultation with the Department of Tourism.

The Chief Minister directed the Managing Director, JK Tourism Development Corpor-ation to coordinate with the executives of the Group to forge an alliance in which there is a qualitative increase in tourist footfall to the State by exploiting the so far hidden destinations and bringing niche clientele to these places.

Advisor to Chief Minister, Prof Amitabh Mattoo; Secretary, Tourism, Farooq Ahmad Shah; MD, JKTDC, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary besides members of delegation from Mahindra Group were present in the meeting.

In her meeting with the representatives from ESSAR Group, the Chief Minister discussed about the developing opportunities in the State and asked them to expand their offshore activities like the Call Centres to the State thereby creating job opportunities for the local youth. She asked them to explore other business avenues in the State as well which would go a long way in creating employment opportunities for the local youth.

Anshuman Ruia, Director ESSAR informed the Chief Minister that his group is working on setting up a Call Centre in the State and in this regard necessary groundwork is being done.

Mehbooba Mufti asked for expediting the process to set up the Call Centre and in this connection assured all support from the Government.

Earlier, Mehbooba Mufti met the Chairman of Reliance Group, Mukesh Ambani and discussed with him various business ventures to be set up in the State.

Asking the Bollywood to renew its connections with Kashmir, Mehbooba appealed country’s film industry to act as promoter of State’s tourism.

Addressing a function attended by several Bollywood stars, the Chief Minister reminded the film industry of its warm and affectionate relationship with Kashmir which the people of the State so fondly recall. She appealed the members of film world to take up this thread forward and start re visiting Kashmir in good numbers for shooting.

Mehbooba said the Govern-ment has put in place a Tourism Policy by which the scope of the industry has been institutionalized and the relevant infrastructure is being continuously upgraded. She said Tulip Festival would soon be organised at Srinagar which would be followed by a blossoming season and appealed tourists to come to enjoy this aesthetically enriching season.

Appealing media to play the role of a partner in promoting tourism of the State, she said Kashmir for travel is as safe as any other place in the country and media should report things about the State in its entirety and perspective.

On the occasion several Bollywood stars shared their experiences of Kashmir and said that they have special love for the place. They assured the Chief Minister of their support in turning to Valley for shooting again.

Actors Raza Murad, Farida Jalal, Ranjeet, Kiran Kumar and other stars besides Director Akbar Khan and Producer of upcoming film Sargoshian Imran Khan and other Bollywood personalities were present on the occasion. Members of tour and travel bodies from various parts of Maharashtra and Gujarat were also present on the occasion.

Advisor to Chief Minister, Prof Amitabh Mattoo, in his speech, said the natural beauty of every region of the State is breath-taking which every citizen of the country should come and enjoy.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Secretary, Tourism, Farooq Ahmad Shah also appealed the media and tourism fraternity of Maharashtra to contribute in promoting tourist arrivals to J&K. He said Maharashtra has remained a good friend of Jammu & Kashmir’s tourism industry and hoped that they would continue to do so.

Related

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

Share With