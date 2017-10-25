7 officers shifted, adjusted

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 24: The Government today ordered transfer, posting and adjustment of three IAS and four KAS officers.

Baseer-ul-Haq Chaudhary and Sachin Kumar Vaishy, both IAS officers of 2015 batch have been posted as Sub Divisional Magistrates of Dudu and Khaltsi respectively. Their batch-mate Choudhary Mohammad Yasin has been posted as SDM Mahore. He will also hold additional charge of the post of SDM Dharmari till further orders. All three postings have been made against vacancies.

Jahangir Hashmi, Deputy Secretary to the Government, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department under orders of transfer as Joint Director, Tourism, Jammu has been posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department (Infrastructure, Administrative Reforms and Grievances).

Mohammad Hussain Mir, Director, Floriculture, Kashmir was transferred and posted as Director, Horticulture, Kashmir, vice Mathora Masoom, who has been posted as Director, Floriculture, Kashmir, vice Mohammad Hussain Mir.

Riyaz Ahmad Wani, Director, Urban Lobal Bodies, Kashmir was transferred and posted as Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation, relieving Dr Shafqat Khan, Health Officer, Srinagar Municipal Corporation of the additional charge.

Dr Shafat Khan has been repatriated to the Health and Medical Education Department, for further posting.

