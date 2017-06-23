Elixir of life

Sir,

This refers to news item, ‘International Yoga Day’ celebrations across the world.

Human life is the most precious gift of almighty which according to the vedanta philosphy is bestowed upon a man after years of penance while going through several cycles of birth and death on this earth .Therefore , it is our prime responsibility to take care of this life and utilize it towards welfare of others .It is said that a sound mind resides in a sound body and good health is essential to enjoy life to its fullest extent .

For maintaining good health proper diet and rest,mental peace and physical exercise in the form of yogic exercises ,pranayam etc. are essential . As yoga forms one of the essential component for maintaining good health ,it also requires a disciplined life .The poem “Early to bed and early to rise,makes a man healthy ,wealthy and wise “often recited by young children forms a golden rule of yogic way of life.

Yoga brings vigour and vitality to the human body. Indian civilization is an embodiment of this age old tradition bestowed upon us by our ancestors. The Yoga celebrations across the world on June 21 underlines its utility as ‘Health booster.’

Therefore yoga is a panacea for health ailments and a prevention against health problems.So relax,refresh and rejuvenate yourself by doing yoga everyday.

Yours etc…..

Surekha Bhat

Roopnagar, Jammu.

