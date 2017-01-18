5 officers shifted, 16 get KAS

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 17: The State Government today ordered transfers and postings of five IAS officers, with immediate effect, besides according sanction for promotion of 16 officers into Time Scale of KAS.

Anshul Garg, SDM Ramnagar, has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner Budgam, against an available vacancy while Vikas Kundal, SDM R S Pura, has been transferred and posted as ADC Rajouri, vice Mohd Mumtaz Ali, who shall await further orders of posting in GAD.

Doifode Sagar Dattatray and Rahul Yadav, awaiting orders of adjustment in GAD, have been posted as SDM Uri and SDM Mendhar, respectively while Owais Ahmed, who was also awaiting orders of adjustment in GAD, has been posted as SDM Bhaderwah.

Showkat Ahmed Rather and Mohd Anwar Banday, the outgoing SDM of Uri and Bhaderwah, respectively, shall await further orders of posting in the GAD.

Meanwhile, according to a separate order, the GAD has ordered placement of 16 officers of the department feeding services into the Time Scale of KAS.

These officers include; Pankaj Bhagotra, Sanjay Kumar Bhat, Rajesh Lakhan, Mohammad Alyas Khan, Waseem Raja (Excise &Taxation), Vivek Phonsa, Mamta Devi (Information), Umar Shafi Pandit, Aziz Ahmad Rather, Rajeev Kumar Khajuria, Waseem Raja, Pardeep Kumar, Rakesh Dubey (Rural Development), Hakim Muzaffar (Secretariat-II) and Tariq Hussain (Tourism).

