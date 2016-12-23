3 LeT militants flee from cordon in Hajan

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Dec 22: Three militants of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) fled from cordon in Hajan area of Bandipora district this morning after locals pelted stones at security forces.

On a tip of about presence of three militants of LeT hiding in a house in Parray Mohalla Hajin, Army’s 13 Rashtriya Rifles, Special Operations Group (SOG) Bandipora and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) cordoned it of at around 6:30 a.m.

The militants who were hiding in the village were identified as Musaib, Maviya and Khitab, all Pakistanis, who infiltrated into Kashmir this year and are operating in this area for past few months. Security forces have been tracking them for last few months in the area.

Reports said that as the security forces cordoned of the village and the house where militants were hiding, locals pelted stones on them and facilitated fleeing of the three militants.

Militants also fired several rounds at the security forces before fleeing. However, security forces fired tear smoke to disperse the protesters. They later called of the operation to prevent collateral damage.

In the meantime, police fired several rounds in air after they found suspicious movement of militants in Shuhama area of Ganderbal district this evening.

Reports said that police received information about presence of militants in Shuhama area of Ganderbal district this evening. As a police party reached the spot, they asked two persons to stop, who fled and police fired to stop them. However, they escaped, Police party later conducted searches in the area. However, no one was arrested.

Security forces have been receiving reports of militant movement in the area for last one month. The security patrolling in the area has been intensified.

Police this afternoon issued high alert in Pulwama after driver of a van bearing registration number JK13 – 8478 reported to the Police Station Pulwama that a group of armed men took away his vehicle at Tengpuna on the outskirts of Pulwama town and boarded it. However, after all the security force camps were alerted, an Army unit informed the police that it were their troops who took away the vehicle. The vehicle was later recovered by police and handed over to the owner.

