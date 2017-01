2 IAS officers shifted

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 19: The State Government today ordered transfers and postings of two IAS among three officers, with immediate effect.

Avny Lavasa, SDM Jammu (North) has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur, against an available vacancy while Vikas Kundal, under orders of transfer as ADC Rajouri, has been now posted as ADC Srinagar, against an available vacancy.

Mohammad Mumtaz Ali (KAS), Additional DC Rajouri, under orders to report in the GAD, shall continue as ADC Rajouri.

