After Udhampur, Kathua also gets Passport Center: Dr Jitendra

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, June 25: Close on the heels of Udhampur, Kathua has also got a Passport Center, the formal order for which was issued by Union Minister of External Affairs, Sushma Swaraj.

This was disclosed here today by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh and Member of Parliament from Udhampur-Kathua-Doda Lok Sabha constituency, on the sidelines of a media briefing on GST and related issues.

Pertinent to mention that Dr Jitendra Singh had been personally following up the issue of opening Passport outlets in locations other than the two regional offices at Jammu and Srinagar. As a result of constant effort and follow up by him, a Post Office Passport Seva Kendra (POPSK) was made operational at Udhampur recently and now, a similar Passport Kendra has been approved for Kathua as well.

As per a communiquÃ© from the Ministry of External Affairs, besides Udhampur and Kathua, the other towns in Jammu and Kashmir which are in pipeline for similar Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSK) include Leh, Anantnag and Baramulla.

Referring to a series of new initiatives and development projects for the State, particularly for Udhampur-Kathua-Doda Lok Sabha constituency, started during the last three years of the Modi Government, Dr Jitendra Singh said, several of the new openings witnessed, could not have even been imagined till a few years ago.

Dr Jitendra Singh also expressed gratitude to Minister of External Affairs, Sushma Swaraj for her personal intervention. He said, the people of State now do not necessarily need to travel to Jammu or Srinagar for processing a passport and instead, can avail this service at a nearer location. In today’s time, he said, when more and more number of people, particularly youth, are frequently travelling abroad, either for job or to meet their near and dear ones or for a holiday, the new Passport Seva Kendras (POPSK) will certainly help in addressing this increasing demand.

For people of Kathua particularly, Dr Jitendra Singh said, Passport service outlet will prove to be a great boon because this city is fast developing as an important industry hub. Not only this, he said, a Passport center at Kathua will also cater to a number of neighboring areas in adjacent States like Himachal Pradesh and Punjab. Meanwhile, a Passport Seva Kendra in Kathua is yet another addition to a number of innovative works recently started in the district which include Keediyan-Gadyal bridge, Biotech Park, Lakhanpur Bhaderwah Highway with Chhatergala tunnel etc.

Pertinent to mention that, at a brief ceremony on 17th of this month, Dr Jitendra Singh also released a pictorial book, containing messages from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party National President Amit Shah and highlighting some of the major achievements in Udhampur-Kathua-Doda Lok Sabha constituency during last three years.

Related

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

Share With