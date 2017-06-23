sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
Breaking News:

Satellite launch will boost India’s aerial capabilities: Prez

Posted on 23/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior

NEW DELHI: The polar satellite launch is a significant milestone which will boost India’s aerial capabilities, President Pranab Mukherjee said today.

He congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for the successful launch of the Cartosat-2 series along with 30 co-passenger satellites of various countries by the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV).

“The nation is proud of this magnificent achievement which is also a significant milestone in the progress of our space capabilities. It will boost India’s aerial capabilities as also its earth observation capabilities,” Mukherjee said in a message to ISRO chairman A S Kiran Kumar. (AGENCIES)

 

