Satellite launch will boost India’s aerial capabilities: Prez

NEW DELHI: The polar satellite launch is a significant milestone which will boost India’s aerial capabilities, President Pranab Mukherjee said today.

He congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for the successful launch of the Cartosat-2 series along with 30 co-passenger satellites of various countries by the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV).

“The nation is proud of this magnificent achievement which is also a significant milestone in the progress of our space capabilities. It will boost India’s aerial capabilities as also its earth observation capabilities,” Mukherjee said in a message to ISRO chairman A S Kiran Kumar. (AGENCIES)

