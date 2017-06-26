Sat kick starts developmental works

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 25: Covering the services to be provided to the masses from top to bottom of Jammu West Assembly segment, BJP State president and MLA Jammu West Sat Sharma visited Krishna Nagar area of Ward Number 12 along with local residents, officials of Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) and political activists of the area.

During his tour, Sharma also started the construction works at Chune Wali Gali and other stage works at Krishna Nagar and dedicated it to the residents of the area. Sharma also started the stage works in the area which will further be done to improve basic infrastructure in the Ward.

The works will be constructed under the supervision of JMC at an estimated cost of more than Rs 14 lakh and keeping in view the needs of the masses, the works will be executed under the scope of stage works of JMC which have been taken up in all 26 wards of the Constituency after the recommendation of BJP MLA.

Speaking on the occasion, Sat Sharma said that chariot of development is moving in every sphere of the Constituency and no area is left behind in terms of development. He admitted that though there are areas where roads and streets are dug by the concerned departments but he stated that eventually in sometime when these works are over, they will benefit the public at large and these works will prove beneficial for coming decades as in earlier regimes, no developmental works were taken up in Jammu West.

HeÂ toured the area with officials of Corporation and local residents and stressed upon promoting cleanliness everywhere. He also directed the Health OfficerÂ JMC, Dr Anita Salgotra to regularly make a visit to various Wards of Jammu West and check the sanitation system of the Constituency. He also directed her to check whether the Safai Karamcharis are deputed and working regularly in all wards of Jammu West in order to check the system of sanitation as it has become one of the major concerns in today’s society and major diseases are caused due to improper system of sanitation in any area.

