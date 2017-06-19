Lockheed Martin, Tata ink deal to make F-16 fighters in India

LONDON: Tata Group and American aerospace giant Lockheed Martin today signed an “unprecedented” deal to jointly produce the combat-proven F-16 fighter jets in India, boosting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Make in India’ plan ahead of his first summit with US President Donald Trump.

Under the deal, Lockheed will shift its Fort Worth, Texas plant to India without directly affecting American jobs, a campaign pledge of Trump who has vowed to put “America First”.

The deal announced on the sidelines of the Paris Airshow between Tata Advanced Systems Limited and Lockheed is ideally suited to meet the Indian Air Force’s single-engine fighter needs. (AGENCIES)

