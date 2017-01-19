J&K records Rs 2874 Cr power arrears in 2016: Govt

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir has recorded over Rs 2874 crore as power arrears from both private and public consumers during 2016-17.

Giving details of arrears with both private and public consumers during the current year ending November-2016, the Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh today said as many as 2874.18 crore arrears with both private and public consumers in the State.

Giving further details, he told Legislative assembly, while Rs 1,454.92 crore are pending as arrears from private consumers, as many as 1419.26 crore is pending from public consumers during the year.

Singh, who was replying to the question of BJP Member Sat Paul Sharma, said in Kashmir Division an amount of Rs 726.32 crore and Rs 249. 49 crore were outstanding with private and public consumers respectively in Kashmir division. (AGENCIES)

Related

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

Share With