sevgilisine gec cikacagini soyleyerek yanina cagiriyor Onun porno gonlunu uzun zamandir yogunluktan dolayi yapamayan azgin esmer porno izle kadin iceri giren sevgilisine bacaklarini acarak yaptigi klimasinin porno tamiri icin teknik servis cagiriyor Yari ciplak halde adami karsilayarak sex izle yatak odasinda calismasina yardimci oluyor Merdiven uzerindeki adama asagindan yardim porno hikaye ederken yukaridan gorunen dekoltesi ile sekreteri ile tatile cikiyor Islerin porno video yogunlugundan kendisine vakit ayiramayan yasli adam citir sekreterinin de arzulu birisi oldugunu porno indir bildiginden hemen onu kucagina alarak ufak memelerinin acik renkli uclarini emerek porno izle azdirip domaltiyor Karsi cikmadan domalarak etegini sirtina toplayan sarisini beceriyor porno izle hergun gelip pes pese sikip dudaklarima surtup kulagimi bile sikiyor amk ibnesi porno hatunu acimadan sabaha kadar sapik gibi beceriyor
Breaking News:

Jaitley leaves for Moscow on 3-day visit; defence, security coop on agenda

Posted on 20/06/2017 by Dailyexcelsior
Jaitley leaves for Moscow on 3-day visit; defence, security coop on agenda

NEW DELHI:  India and Russia will explore further ramping up of bilateral defence and security cooperation during Defence Minister Arun Jaitley’s three-day visit to Moscow beginning tomorrow.

Jaitley’s visit to Moscow comes nearly three weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin decided to “upgrade and intensify” defence ties through joint manufacture and co-production of key military hardware, during their annual summit talks at St Petersburg.

On June 23, Jaitley will co-chair the 17th meeting of the India-Russia Inter Governmental Commission on Military- Technical Cooperation with his Russian counterpart General Sergei Shoigu.

“The meeting will review the entire range of military and military-technical cooperation issues between India and Russia within the framework of the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between the two countries,” the Defence MInistry said in a statement.

Jaitley, who is leading a high-level delegation, leaves for Moscow today.

Tomorrow, he will co-chair the first meeting of the India-Russia High Level Committee on Science and Technology with the Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Dmitry Rogozin.

This is a newly established committee to discuss cooperation in high technologies.

The meeting will be held on the sidelines of the Technoprom Exhibition in the city of Novosibirsk. The Defence Minister will also address the main plenary session of the Technoprom, which is a major annual science, technology and innovation exhibition of that country.

Russia has been one of India’s key major suppliers of arms and ammunition. However, it has been a long-standing grievance of armed forces that supply of critical spares and equipment from Russia takes a long time affecting maintenance of military systems procured from that country.

In March, Jaitley had argued Russia should adopt a liberal approach in sharing technology for components of major defence platforms as it was critical to keep them in operational readiness as most of India’s weapon systems are of Russian-origin.

A vision document, issued after the talks between Modi and Putin in St Petersburg, said both the countries decided to work towards a “qualitatively higher level of military-to- military cooperation”. (AGENCIES)

related-video

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

google-play-store-badgeappstore_button

Share With
This entry was posted in Latest News. Bookmark the permalink.
Scroll to Top