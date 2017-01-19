Govt orders appointment of VCs of 2 cluster varsities

JAMMU: Setting the ball rolling to make cluster universities functional from the current academic session, Government today ordered appointment of Vice-Chancellors and Registrars for two new varsities in the state.

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, who is Chancellor of these Universities, has ordered to appoint Anu Bhasin, Professor, Department of Physics, University of Jammu as the Vice Chancellor of the Cluster University, Jammu and Sheikh Javid Ahmed, Dean Research at the University of Kashmir as the Vice-Chancellor of Cluster University, Kashmir.

Bhasin is a proficient researcher with more than 28 years of experience in Experimental Particle Physics and has 355 publications in referred and reputed international journals.

In another order, the Chief Minister has appointed Yaseen Ahmad Shah, Principal S P College, Srinagar as the Registrar of Cluster University, Kashmir and Jatinder Khajuria, Joint Registrar (Finance), University of Jammu as Registrar of Cluster University, Jammu. (AGENCIES)

Related

Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:

Share With