Govt lists slew of austerity measures

Officers asked to travel only by Economy class

JAMMU, Oct 25: The State Government today came out with a slew of austerity measures in the Government spending with a view to promote fiscal discipline and cut expenditure of the State.

The 9-point Circular on the austerity measures was issued by the Finance Department today.

“Utmost economy shall be observed in organizing conference, seminars, workshop by the Government Departments and only such conferences, seminars, workshops etc which are absolutely essential should be held,” said the Government Circular.

It added that holding of exhibitions, fairs, seminars and conferences outside the State should be strongly discouraged except in the case of exhibition for tourism or handicrafts promotion.

“There will be ban on holding meetings and conferences at private hotels and Government buildings/premises would be instead utilized for the same,” the circular said adding that the purchase of new vehicles to meet the operational requirement is permitted, “but only against condemnation as a replacement measure and with prior concurrence of the Finance Department.”

According to the circular, the travel expenditure should be regulated so as to ensure that each department remains within the allocated budget for the same.

“Re-appropriation /augmentation proposals on this account will not be entertained,” the Circular said.

“The State Government officers should travel only by economy class within the country regardless of entitlement and in all cases of air travel, the lowest air fare ticket available for entitled class is to be purchased / procured,” it added.

Facility of video-conferencing should be used effectively and travel for the purpose of attending meetings should be avoided to the extent possible.

“No fresh financial commitments will be made on items which are not provided for in the approved budget,” the Circular said.

Sources said the slew of measures were aimed at cutting down unnecessary expenditure and enforce fiscal discipline.

